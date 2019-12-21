OSU football notebook: Beavers bringing in two quarterbacks to battle for starting job

Smith on Nolan: “He had an awesome year down at Saddleback. He is athletic but I do think he’s a passer first, kind of describe him as a point guard out there. He had a big year for them distributing the ball and running some. … It’s kind of icing on the cake if they can really be athletic in the scheme that we want to run. And I think Ben can get some of that done and Tristan too for that matter.”

The Beavers could be an attractive destination for quarterbacks with the success they have had over the past two seasons. Smith said any quarterback would want to play under offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren.

“Look at the offense and what’s taken place there and the development of the quarterback, shoot from Jake (Luton’s) first year to the second year and what took place there,” Smith said. “I think there’s a lot of good things about playing quarterback at Oregon State.”

Early enrollment

Eight of the 19 players who signed Wednesday are expected to be on campus in January for winter term and able to compete in spring practices, which begin in March.