OSU football: Nolan steps up in spring drills

Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said quarterback Chance Nolan has been sharp this week as the team goes through its second session of spring practices.

“I think he’s been accurate on the deep ball a little bit more. He’s not going to hit every single one. We hit a couple today. I think he’s tweaked a little bit of his fundamentals in the pocket,” Smith said after Thursday’s workout at the Prothro Practice Fields. “So he’s progressed. I thought really, post spring break, his quality of play has gone up.”

All three quarterbacks — Nolan, Tristan Gebbia and Ben Gulbranson — made nice throws during Thursday’s drills. There was limited contact and no live tackling during this session and the quarterbacks showed repeatedly that given time and space they can put the ball in the right spot.

Gebbia is on the field after sitting out all of last season. The sixth-year senior is healthy and enjoying being a player again after serving as an unofficial member of the coaching staff last season. While he would like to be a coach in the future, he is not ready for his playing days to be over.

“It feels great to be out here. As you guys know, it’s been a long journey for me to come back out here, just get back out here with the guys,” Gebbia said after Tuesday’s practice. “I had to learn the hard way that at any second it can all go away.”

Smith said Gebbia is still working his way back after being out for such an extended period. The quarterback suffered a severe hamstring injury late in the 2020 season which required surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation.

“Made a couple good throws today, knows the offense inside and out. Leadership has been there from day one and continues,” Smith said. “And Ben, I thought Ben made a couple of throws today and it’s great that those three get a ton of reps.”

Freshman Damien Martinez continues to make a strong impression. The running back from Lewisville, Texas, is a capable pass catcher and his quickness and agility were on display in the running game.

“He had a couple good carries today,” Smith said. “I think he’s in the mix. You know he’s still learning, but I’ve been impressed, for the short amount of time he’s been here, not just his physical skill set but his ability to understand the playbook and be in the right spot. It’s not just about when he’s carrying it, he’s got to be in there for (pass) protection. He’s done a really good job.”

The defense will make it tougher for the offense on Saturday. Smith said the entire practice won’t be dedicated to a scrimmage, but there will be more opportunities for live tackling. He said there is a balance between getting the full-speed repetitions that players need while also limiting the possibility of injuries.

Senior defensive back Rejzohn Wright will sit out the rest of spring practice after injuring his wrist in a non-contact portion of practice earlier this week.

“We’re going to just continue to be smart. We’ve only got a week and a half left. Knock on wood, it feels like it’s going pretty well healthwise,” Smith said.

