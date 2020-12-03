OSU football: Nolan gets his chance with Beavers after winding journey to Corvallis

“I recognized that his instincts were through the roof. It’s kind of like having Steph Curry or John Sotckton running down the court with the ball,” McElroy said. “You got guys that just make great decisions on the move and have great vision. So I told him Game 1 during pregame, ‘Just trust your instincts. You know what our scheme is, but you just do what you do best.’”

On the second play of that first game, Nolan quickly cycled through his reads and launched a 53-yard touchdown to a receiver who was, maybe, the third or fourth option on the play.

“That’s an advanced decision that most people wouldn’t pick up and he picked it up,” McElroy said. “I went ‘This kid is gonna be unbelievable.’”

Nolan threw for more than 3,000 yards and ran for over 1,000 more that season — numbers that are made more impressive by the fact that he often exited games late in the third quarter because Saddleback frequently won in blowout fashion.

Smith didn’t want to tip his hand as to whether the Beavers will add any designed runs for Nolan. But he did say they will take advantage of Nolan’s skills.