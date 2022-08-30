OSU football: Nolan doesn't take anything for granted, wins starter job

Chance Nolan was getting a majority of repetitions with the first-time offense in the Oregon State football team’s recent fall camp.

But even as a returning starter, he didn’t take anything for granted. The redshirt junior had it in his mind that he still had to go out and earn the starting job.

“You’ve still got to compete day in and day out for the job. You’ve got to come out and produce on Saturdays. Just taking it game by game,” said Nolan, who was named Monday the starter for the Beavers’ Saturday season opener against Boise State at Reser Stadium.

Nolan earned the nod over redshirt senior Tristan Gebbia, who has started five games for Oregon State, and redshirt freshman Ben Gulbranson. Nolan, entering his third year in the program with 15 starts under his belt, is the only one of the three who played last year.

Nolan credits the others “for bringing it day in and day out and pushing all of us to be the best player we can."

"In a group, you need that competitive camaraderie within the guys," Nolan added. "Because at the end of the day we all want to win. But at the end of the day really only one of us can play.”

Expected to again be one of Nolan’s top targets is tight end Luke Musgrave.

A fourth-year player in the program, Musgrave was the Beavers’ third-leading receiver in 2021 with 22 catches for 304 yards and a touchdown.

Motivated to get better in the offseason, he worked on individual aspects that needed improvement and spots where he could help his team more.

“Better route running, not just relying on my speed,” Musgrave said. “But understanding where the zones were … and where I could fit and where I could get open.”

Gebbia and Gulbranson share the second spot on the OSU depth chart released Monday, with an “or” designation between them, behind Nolan. Musgrave said any of the three are capable of making the start.

“But having Chance, he’s already a great quarterback and improved even more. He was deep in this offense (in the offseason,)” Musgrave said. “So I have nothing but confidence and he’s a great quarterback and I’m excited to get out there Saturday with him.”

Running the ball

Returning running backs DeShaun Fenwick and Trey Lowe, both redshirt juniors, are expected to see plenty of carries this season. They were listed together as the possible starting back on the depth chart.

In meeting with the media Tuesday, second-year Beavers running backs coach AJ Steward said Fenwick and Lowe took “the next step” in improving at their position. Both learned lessons last season. Steward emphasized the word “reliable” when talking about his unit.

“They capitalized on this offseason and got bigger and faster and stronger,” Steward said. “Owned the playbook a little bit more and just proved to be reliable as every-down backs.”

Fenwick and Lowe in 2021 combined for 807 rushing yards and five touchdowns while getting carries behind B.J. Baylor, the Pac-12’s leading rusher. Baylor moved on to the NFL.

Fenwick and Lowe went to work in the offseason to improve their abilities, Fenwick in becoming a better receiver and Lowe learning more schemes so that he can become more involved running the ball.

Steward said among the running backs, the players who will be leaned on are those who are generally talented and reliable. A lot of running backs will play for the Beavers this fall, Steward added, and they will be used in situations where they can be relied upon.

One of those backs is true freshman Damien Martinez, listed on the depth chart as a potential third option along with redshirt sophomore Jam Griffin and redshirt freshman Isaiah Newell.

Griffin is in his fourth year of college football (and first at Oregon State) after three seasons at Georgia Tech. Newell is entering his third year with the Beavers.

Steward said Martinez has a high ceiling, a lot of talent and is committed to getting better. He’s physically and mentally “well beyond his years,” Steward added.

The coach has been impressed by Martinez’s ability to quickly correct mistakes, claiming that you won’t find anyone who takes more notes in the meeting room. Put in the same situation the following day, Martinez has already learned from it.

In comparing Martinez to Fenwick and Lowe, Steward said Martinez is “just a year behind those guys as far as playing experience. But I was very pleased with his camp, and he’s right on par to have a great season himself.”