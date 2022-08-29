OSU football: Nolan announced as starting quarterback

Chance Nolan will be the starting quarterback when the Oregon State football team takes the field on Saturday night against Boise State at Reser Stadium.

The team unveiled its depth chart on Monday morning and head coach Jonathan Smith discussed that and other roster decisions during a press conference at the Valley Football Center.

Nolan took over the starting position midway through last season’s opening game at Purdue and went on to lead the team to a 7-6 record and a bowl game. The quarterback position, just like every other position on the roster, was competitive during fall camp, with redshirt senior Tristan Gebbia and redshirt freshman Ben Gulbranson also vying for the job.

“He was really pushed by Tristan and Ben. Those guys had some really good days, good weeks. Tristan had a really good scrimmage," Smith said. "But at the end of the day, it felt like Chance gives us the best chance to score the most points and eliminate negative plays.”

The fifth-year head coach said Nolan demonstrated comfort in the offense, showed improved accuracy and did a good job taking care of the football throughout fall camp.

The competition for the backup spot is ongoing and that decision will be made weekly, based on the demands of the game plan, Smith said.

There is a similar flexibility in the depth chart at multiple positions. The roster lists DeShaun Fenwick and Trey Lowe as the possible starters at running back. And at one of the wide receiver spots, Anthony Gould and Silas Bolden are both options.

The reality is that which players go out for the first play of the season will be determined by the play that is called.

“At so many positions, there’s a bunch of guys that play. Whether they’re in the first snap or not, deemed a starter, it almost determines if coach (Brian) Lindgren wants to call a play out of a three-receiver set or he’s going to call a three tight end set, and there are the starters,” Smith said. “Same thing on defense. Those guys are going to rotate. We have different packages depending on what the offense puts on the field. And so I don’t see our guys studying this depth chart too closely. … They know they’re going to be in the rotation and when they go in, they’re counted on to execute.”

Oregon State will put a veteran lineup on the field against the Broncos. At the skill positions, both Fenwick and Lowe are redshirt juniors who played extensively a year ago. Receivers Tre’Shaun Harrison and Tyjon Lindsey are redshirt seniors and tight end Luke Musgrave is a junior. Sophomore Jake Overman is listed as a starter when the team is in a two tight end set.

Along the offensive line, right guard Brandon Kipper is a redshirt senior and center Jake Levengood and left guard Marco Brewer are redshirt juniors. Joshua Gray, a redshirt sophomore, will start at left tackle, and Taliese Fuaga, a third-year sophomore who played in 10 games last year, will start at right tackle.

There is optimism about an offense which brings back its starting quarterback and returns that level of experience.

“That group in front of him, that O-line, they’ve got a lot of experience. We feel like we’ve got some real veteran experience, continuity, on that side of the ball with what’s coming back," Smith said. "The majority of those starters have played a lot of football. And so they know what it takes in execution, preparation, timing, consistency. I think we’ve got a chance to have all of that because of experience coming back."

On defense, Simon Sandberg and James Rawls will start on the defensive line. They will be joined by either Isaac Hodgins, who has worked his way back after missing last season to injury, or transfer Joe Golden.

Omar Speights will lead the defense from his spot at inside linebacker and he will be joined by Kyrei Fisher-Morris.

Neither outside linebacker spot is completely settled. Riley Sharp and Cory Stover are the options on one side, with John McCartan and Andrew Chatfield Jr. the possible starters on the other side.

Rejzohn Wright and Alex Austin will start at the cornerback spots, with Jaydon Grant and Kitan Oladappo at safety. The nickel slot is still undecided with Ron Hardge III and Ryan Cooper Jr. competing to be the first option.

Defensive back Alton Julian will also play a key role this season, but his status for Saturday’s game is uncertain. He missed almost all of fall camp as he recovers from injury, and while Smith expects him to be cleared to play, his return might be delayed until he is fully ready. That decision will be made later in the week after Julian has taken part in another full week of practices.