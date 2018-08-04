As a first-year head coach, Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith has a plethora of decisions to make on and off the football field.
With fall camp now underway, Smith and his staff will be looking closely at players to determine who will start and what the depth chart will look like.
One decision that Smith won’t have to make before the start of the season is which players — mostly freshmen — he would want to redshirt and not play this season.
That’s because the NCAA has changed the rule to allow players to compete in up to four games without using a year of eligibility. All players have five years to play four.
“All these new freshmen, some are going to play, some of them might play in two, three games and still gain that redshirt year,” Smith said. “It’s not just a blanket you have to decide late August, OK this guy is redshirting or not.”
It’s a win-win for coaches and players.
“I think it’s a great rule,” Smith said. “You hear these stories of kids only playing six, eight snaps and they lose a year for that. That’s a bad business.”
Oregon’s Mario Cristobal, in his first season as the Ducks’ head coach, said the new rule is a “game-changer.”
“We love it,” he said at Pac-12 Media Day. “But at the same time, we don't want to let it affect the dynamic of our football team. We don't want playing time to be something, hey, you can redshirt, let's just play you. I think that would destroy your locker room. I think playing time is something that is earned, rightfully so. But this redshirt rule allows for so many things.”
That seems to be the consensus in the Pac-12 and around the country.
“I'm really excited about this new rule and what it can do for young people,” Stanford coach Davis Shaw said. “This is not just for my benefit and the coaches' benefit, this is for the benefit of the young people.”
The rule allows for a player to compete in any four games of the season. Therefore, coaches can either give a player an early opportunity to see if they are up to par or allow them to continue to grow and learn the playbook before potentially playing later in the season.
Smith also mentioned that now you can use one of those potential redshirts to come in late in a game to spell a starter who may be a bit banged up but might normally stay in a game longer due to depth issues at the position.
“I know a lot of coaches that I've talked to are really excited about it, to have the ability to have that luxury, not only from a safety standpoint, but from a development standpoint,” USC’s Clay Helton said.
Added Shaw: "We can go out and finish the season with the young guy, let him play the in bowl game if he's shown he's ready to play, and still be able to come back and have four full good years to play the sport. So I think it's been a huge push by a lot of people in the sport, by the AFCA (American Football Coaches Association) in particular. I think it's a great rule for all of our players."
It may not drastically change the way coaches make decisions about playing time for freshmen, but it does give them options.
“I'm seeing it as we are probably going to make some decisions on some freshmen and go, you're playing," Washington's Chris Petersen said. "And there are going to be other guys that we'll say — in our mind — you're going to redshirt.
“There will probably be some other guys that we'll say, we'll just kind of see how this goes. That's kind of how we've done it every year anyways, but now we have more flexibility that we can get them on the field a little bit. So to me, it's comforting. It really is. It's like we can do what's right for the kids.”
With any new rule, coaches aren’t sure just yet how they will apply it to their programs.
“We've had a lot of discussions about that and the best way to do it,” second-year California coach Justin Wilcox said of the rule change. “You're not going to know exactly because things change daily on your depth chart and injuries and so forth. So I think it's a good thing for everybody. I think it's good for the entire team. I think it's good for the players, and we've had a lot of discussions on how we're going to do that.”
As Helton mentioned, a big bonus to the new rule is of player safety and development. In that light, could this ultimately lead to five years of eligibility and doing away with the redshirt option all together?
“Probably not,” Petersen said. “It's how things go. I think everybody's really happy with this. You know, maybe they'll look at it and adjust it and say in a couple years, hey, why don't we just give them five years. If they're ready to play three games, they play three games. We don't have to have strategy behind this like we're going to save him until the end or first whatever. It's just play them if you need them. That's always been my mindset. But I don't know how it will go in the future.”
