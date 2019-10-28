David Morris had a decision to make.
Oregon State’s resdshirt sophomore safety has been dealing with foot issues for nearly two years, and while he was able to play some, he was still enduring some pain.
At some point the question became how much of the pain could Morris endure.
“We’ve kind of gotten to a point where my foot’s going to be like forever messed up and I’m going to have pain no matter what,” Morris said last Wednesday, a few days after getting the start in a 21-17 win at California.
“It’s definitely manageable,” he added. “I had adrenaline, too, so I wasn’t really too focused on it. After we won and I settled down that’s when I was like OK I feel it.”
Morris played a majority of the snaps and had a solid impact with six tackles and one forced fumble. He was happy with the performance for the most part.
“It was good,” he said. “I gave up a pass on third down so I definitely need to eliminate that because I should have won that.”
Even with fellow safety Omar Hicks-Onu announcing that he was entering the transfer portal, Morris wasn’t sure he would be able to fill that spot as he sat out one of the practices leading up to the Cal game.
“But I was like, I’m going to play. I don’t care,” he said. “It is what it is. Pain, it’s going to be there so I kind of went into that week and I was like I’ve got to rely on some pain medications and luckily I was able to go through the whole game.”
Morris had played some in the secondary but mostly on special teams heading into the Cal game. Not being able to be full strength has been frustrating.
“That’s kind of why I was only doing special teams and really focusing on that,” he said. “I was just trying to do my job where I can or where they want me at. It’s been pretty mentally tough and straining but I have just been fighting through it and thank God I go the opportunity at Cal.”
Having a strong showing against the Golden Bears, who recruited him, was extra special.
“Cal was up there so definitely going there and being back at that stadium and stuff I definitely wanted to come out with a win,” he said.
The Beavers were happy to see Morris able to contribute on more than special teams.
“He came in and did his work and played big,” outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. said. “He had a lot of setbacks with his foot and stuff like that and I’m happy for him also.”
Added defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar: “That’s just scratching the surface. I expect him to continue to improve and get better the more he plays.”
If Morris is able to remain in the lineup, it sets up a nice tandem at safety with senior Jalen Moore.
“I think we do work well together,” Morris said. “I had a sense my freshmen year when we started together and we definitely have more of a connection, more experience back there so we were able to get our guys in the right spot and not have big busts and things like that.”
While the back end seems to be more solid with Morris and Moore on the field, it was a team effort against Cal.
“Having the D-line and the linebackers do what they did, it makes our job so much easier.” Morris said. “If we can get that whole connection like we did, it will be dangerous for teams.”