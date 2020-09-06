OSU football: More good news for Beavers in the NFL

A few former Oregon State football players got good news on Sunday after being cut by teams on Saturday.
Tight end Noah Togiai went from reportedly nearly making the Philadelphia Eagles' roster to getting picked up by the Indianapolis Colts off waivers.
Togiai will reportedly join the Colts' active roster as TE Trey Burton is out with an injury.
Offensive tackle Blake Brandel cleared waivers and was placed on the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad. Sean Mannion is the Vikings' backup quarterback.
Also making a practice squad was running back Artavis Pierce with the Chicago Bears. Running back Ryan Nall made the Bears' roster.
Jake Luton was named the backup quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.
The Buffalo Bills kept rookie wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins and veteran safety Jordan Poyer on the 53-man roster.
The Philadelphia Eagles kept veteran guard Isaac Seumalo.
The Houston Texans kept veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks.
The Kansas City Chiefs kept veteran offensive tackle Mike Remmers and waived veteran quarterback Matt Moore.
The Los Angeles Rams kept veteran punter Johnny Hekker.
The Pittsburgh Steelers kept veteran cornerback Steven Nelson.
The Atlanta Falcons cut veteran guard Sean Harlow.
The Detroit Lions cut veteran wide receiver Victor Bolden.
The New York Jets released veteran guard Josh Andrews.
