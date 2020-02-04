OSU football: Moran given an extra year of eligiblity

Oregon State defensive back Mason Moran has been granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA.

Moran missed the 2019 season due to injury.

He will now be a redshirt junior for the 2020 season.

