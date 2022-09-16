OSU football: Montana State short on running backs heading into matchup with Beavers

A meeting between a team in college football’s highest division and an opponent that is one of the best in the Football Championship Subdivision always brings intrigue.

Add in uncertainty created by injuries that’s expected to change the way one of those squads plays the game, and the chess match is on.

Montana State, the FCS national runner-up last season, will be without most of its running back stable when it plays Oregon State at Portland’s Providence Park on Saturday, with kickoff set for 5 p.m.

Despite the injuries and related absences, the Bobcats (2-0) have averaged 325 yards a game rushing and 7.2 yards a carry through two games this season.

“Any good ball team has depth so we don’t know those guys, but they’ve got guys. It’s about preparing for those guys, preparing for the position,” Oregon State secondary coach Blue Adams said of Montana State, ranked fourth in this week’s FCS coaches poll. “So there’s no such thing as not having tape. That next guy in line can do the same exact thing that first guy did. So we’ll take that tape and kind of put that new body in there.”

The Bobcats started the season without its top three running backs available. The biggest absence has been that of All-American Isaiah Ifanse, whose status is uncertain due to offseason knee surgery.

They then lost Jared White late in the first quarter of last week’s home win against Morehead State with a lower leg injury. Elijah Elliott, a sophomore who played at Portland’s Central Catholic High, is expected to start against the Beavers (2-0) after serving as his team’s No. 2 back last season.

The Bobcats have three players who have rushed for more than 90 yards this season, led by running back Lane Sumner (24 carries for 176 yards) and reserve quarterback Sean Chambers (14-150, four touchdowns).

Sumner accumulated all his yards in the opener before missing the second game with an elbow injury.

“I think we have to be really creative,” MSU coach Brent Vigen told Skyline Sports earlier this week. “Just because we handed it off to one running back (last season) a lot of times, doesn’t mean it has to look exactly the same way. The good thing is we have some other guys that can run the football. That’s our quarterbacks and receivers. We have to find a way to rush the football and we’re going to have to utilize all our weapons. We’ll just have to see how it presents itself.”

Tommy Mellott, a sophomore and a Montana product, has started both games at quarterback this season. He’s thrown for 447 yards and four scores with a 65.9 completion percentage.

Mellott has rushed for a gross of 91 yards on 21 attempts. Outside of the aforementioned ball carriers, no one else on the Montana State roster has more than five rushing attempts this season.

Both Montana State quarterbacks have shown an ability to run, and Vigen alluded to that continuing to be part of the game plan.

Oregon State faced a mobile quarterback in the season opener in Boise State reserve Taylen Green, who ran for two touchdowns, including a 74-yarder, and 102 yards in all.

OSU coach Jonathan Smith noted the Beavers have had a week to prepare for a dual-threat quarterback, as opposed to the Boise State game when adjustments were necessary after kickoff.

“They’ve got a couple guys they can put back there that can make plays at quarterback,” Smith said of the Bobcats. “It’s dangerous. It’s tough to defend when they can throw it and the quarterback can run the ball.”

The Bobcats have dominated their first two opponents at home in Bozeman, defeating McNeese State (40-17) and Morehead State (63-13).

The success of the Bobcats’ passing game, averaging 238.5 yards per contest, has resulted in three players with six catches or more.

Wide receiver Ravi Alston has eight receptions for 144 yards and one touchdown, tight end Treyton Pickering six for 115 yards and wide receiver Willie Patterson six for 96 yards and three scores.

Oregon State safety Akili Arnold said the Bobcats run multiple formations to keep the defense guessing.

“For us, we’re just going to have to play the play, just see what we’re going to get and try to execute and win from there,” Arnold said.

A special appreciation

Jim Michalczik has a spot in his heart for Montana State.

Oregon State’s associate head coach and offensive line coach was on the Bobcats’ staff from 1992 to 1998 after winning a national championship during his two-year stint working under Dennis Erickson at Miami.

In 1993, Michalczik helped the Montana State program to its first winning season in nine years. The Bobcats had three straight plus-.500 marks before he departed after the 1998 season for his first of two stints in Corvallis.

“They’ve come a long way,” Michalczik said of the Bobcats, who reached the second round of the FCS playoffs in 2018 and the national semifinals a year later, both times finishing with a loss to North Dakota State. “It was a building process at that time just to get to where we were OK. They’ve done a great job there over the years. The community supported it and it’s kind of neat to see.”

Michalczik also talked about what stood out to him about this year’s Montana State defensive squad.

“I think number one is just how hard these kids play, how physical they are, especially up front and their linebackers,” he said. “They’ve got some secondary guys that are transfers that can go and cover and do some things.”