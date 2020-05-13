OSU football: Michalczik keeps meetings interesting

Oregon State offensive line coach Jim Michalczik has found a few ways to mix up the online meetings he holds with his football players.
Michalczik wants to keep his teaching time interesting and it’s not always easy when people aren’t there in person.
He said the offensive linemen are mature but he likes to change everything up every 10 or 15 minutes.
“We’re trying a lot of different stuff. I’ve had the players doing installs, so we go back through and we installed quite a bit of our offense the first four days, so we went back to install and instead of me doing the install I had one of the players doing the install and go through the plays and teach it to the other players and I’ll go through the video,” Michalczik said. “We’ve kind of figured out some ways to do some quizzes where we can kind of quiz them and it’s a little bit like a game show, it’s a running clock and a bunch of things.”
The current group also met a couple of former Beavers. Michalczik invited Andy Levitre and Mike Remmers to speak about their experiences at OSU and in the NFL.
“I think sometimes young people think you go to the NFL and someone carries your helmet out to practice for you. And to hear the way those guys work and work on their own and prepare on their own and the extra effort has been phenomenal for them," Michalczik said.
Both players wound up as starters, but took different paths. Levitre was drafted in the second round of the 2009 draft by the Buffalo Bills and was an immediate starter at guard. He went on to play for the Tennessee Titans and then the Atlanta Falcons before retiring in 2018.
Remmers got his start in the NFL in 2012 as an undrafted free agent and joined the Kansas City Chiefs in March, his ninth team in the league. Remmers started for the Carolina Panthers' Super Bowl team in 2015.
“Mike Remmers was a guy who walked on at Oregon State. His dad (Wally) played here too and it’s a great story. He’s bounced around, he’s been with so many different teams," Michalczik said. "I think the real cool thing is those guys, they’ve got a real passion for Oregon State. Mike Remmers in our meeting showing everybody his wall with all of the Oregon State jerseys lined up.”
Even with the guest speakers and player presentations keeping it interesting for everyone involved, the Beavers are not able to get out on the field at this time.
“There is one thing of learning how to do something and it’s like your golf swing, you know? If I understand the mechanics of what I’m supposed to be doing with my golf swing, that’s one thing. And then actually to put into practice is a whole other thing,” Michalczik said.
“That’s the hard part with the players, especially with younger players, there’s a lot of reps that those guys could really use that we’re just going to have to find a way to get them rolling here before we get started.”
Former Beavers Blake Brandel and Clay Cordasco are two offensive linemen who are looking to find their place in the NFL after playing for Michalczik.
Brandel was drafted in the sixth round by the Minnesota Vikings and Cordasco signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent.
Both players have a long road ahead, but put in quite a bit of work to get to their current point.
“Those guys earned everything,” Michalczik said. “You talk about two great young men that worked their butts off. People don’t see those things, but Clay’s been, a lot of the last year, coming in and spending extra time with me, extra time with Ryan Payne, who helps with the offensive line, just worked his butt off. He always had the physical ability and that competitive toughness, just to take his mental part of it.
“And that’s the thing with the NFL, is you want to just get your foot in the door, get that shot and then once you get there just go compete for a job. I think both those guys have a tremendous future and I wish I could watch them and help them, but it’s their time to fly.”
