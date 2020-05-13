OSU football: Michalczik keeps meetings interesting

Both players wound up as starters, but took different paths. Levitre was drafted in the second round of the 2009 draft by the Buffalo Bills and was an immediate starter at guard. He went on to play for the Tennessee Titans and then the Atlanta Falcons before retiring in 2018.

Remmers got his start in the NFL in 2012 as an undrafted free agent and joined the Kansas City Chiefs in March, his ninth team in the league. Remmers started for the Carolina Panthers' Super Bowl team in 2015.

“Mike Remmers was a guy who walked on at Oregon State. His dad (Wally) played here too and it’s a great story. He’s bounced around, he’s been with so many different teams," Michalczik said. "I think the real cool thing is those guys, they’ve got a real passion for Oregon State. Mike Remmers in our meeting showing everybody his wall with all of the Oregon State jerseys lined up.”

Even with the guest speakers and player presentations keeping it interesting for everyone involved, the Beavers are not able to get out on the field at this time.

“There is one thing of learning how to do something and it’s like your golf swing, you know? If I understand the mechanics of what I’m supposed to be doing with my golf swing, that’s one thing. And then actually to put into practice is a whole other thing,” Michalczik said.