OSU football: Luton throws at pro day

Jake Luton looked sharp as he tossed tight spirals during the Oregon State football pro day.
Luton and a good group of former Beavers ran through workouts in front of scouts from all 32 of the NFL teams.
“I thought it went really well,” Luton, OSU’s starting quarterback last fall, said. “It was good. We’ve practiced going through this script a few times and so I thought we were all on the same page. I was real happy with it.”
A couple will get picked in the NFL draft in April. Others will get a shot through free agency.
Luton and receiver Isaiah Hodgins were present and both players had already participated in the NFL combine.
Luton was satisfied with his time at the combine.
“I thought it well. It’s always interesting when you’re going with a bunch of new guys. It was fun,” Luton said. “You kind of just got to let it rip and trust that those guys are going to be there. It was fun being with the best of the best. All those real good quarterbacks, getting to hang out with them. So I had a really good time.”
NFL draft projections have Luton going late rounds or possibly as a free agent.
NFL.com compared Luton to former Cal QB and current Buffalo Bills backup Davis Webb.
With the influx of athletic quarterbacks with the ability to get out of the pocket and hurt teams with big runs, Luton is almost a throwback as a pocket passer standing just a tad taller than 6-foot-6.
Luton said there’s still plenty of room for different styles at the position.
“There’s a lot of really successful guys that are mobile now in the NFL,” Luton said. “I think that there will always be a place for guys that can stay in the pocket and make the throws all over the field. And so I don’t think I need to sell myself in any way, I just do what I can do, what I’ve put on film is what I’ve put on film.”
Luton said he can bring consistency to the table.
“I think I’m the same guy every day in the offseason, during the season,” he said. “I think that’s important as a quarterback and as a leader to kind of bring that consistency and I think that carries over on the field as well.”
Hodgins is expected to hear his name in the middle to late rounds.
“For the most part I feel like a lot of teams were impressed with my field workout and just interested in me as a football player,” he said of his combine experience. “And I think that on that football field I kind of tap into a different level and showcase my hands, showcase my routes, especially for a big body guy. So I feel like that was a plus for me.”
Hodgins has good size for a receiver at 6-4 and ran the 40 in 4.61 seconds, so he will rely on his size more than speed to succeed.
Route running is key for Hodgins at the next level.
“I felt like I was already a good route runner but I could always improve and really just my explosiveness off the ball and my speed and I felt like I worked on that a little bit,” he said.
Hodgins said he will host a party during the NFL draft.
“There’s going to be a lot of family, friends invited and just hoping that I get that phone call from any team in any round,” he said. “I’m just ready to go play football.”