OSU football: Luton one of three comeback players of the year

Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton has been selected one of three college football players for the 2019 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award, joining Georgia Southern offensive lineman Drew Wilson and Salisbury State receiver Octavion Wilson.

The three players, who are being recognized for overcoming injury or illness, will be honored during an on-field ceremony at the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28.

Luton, from a Marysville, Washington, suffered a thoracic spine fracture at Washington State in the fourth game of the 2017 campaign that ended his season. He returned for 2018, but was limited at times with an ankle sprain. The sixth-year senior has graduated in psychology and innovation management.

Luton played 23 games for the Beavers, starting 21. He finished fifth in the OSU record book for touchdown passes with 42 and seventh for passing yards with 5,227. The 2019 team captain was selected Pac-12’s offensive player of the week twice and was on this year’s Johnny Unitas Golden Arm and Maxwell Award watch lists.

He was one of only three quarterbacks during the 2019 regular season to throw a minimum 25 touchdown passes (28) with three or fewer interceptions (3). Over his final two seasons he had 38 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.