Jake Luton knew there was a chance his number would be called at some point in Saturday’s game at Colorado.
Oregon State’s senior quarterback had missed four straight games with a high ankle sprain that had limited him in practice, but was prepared if needed.
With the Beavers down 24-3 at the half and third-stringer Jack Colletto struggling to get the passing game going, coach Jonathan Smith talked it over with offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren and they decided it was time to see what Luton could do.
While it had been six weeks since he played — he was injured late in the second half against Nevada on Sept. 15 — Luton, for the most part, looked like he hadn’t missed a beat.
He completed 28 of 39 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns as the Beavers rallied for a 41-34 overtime win.
That performance earned Luton the Pac-12's player of the week award on Monday.
“Throughout the day he told me to just keep battling and to step up and that this was my time to come out here and really let things shine,” Luton said on Saturday. “And at the end he told me he was proud of me and like I said it’s just a great feeling.”
Smith said Luton didn’t start because he had been so limited in practice and the staff wasn’t sure how he would hold up physically.
“He just hasn’t been able to stay out there,” Smith said Monday. “He’s got some talent and I think most of our team has felt good about whoever is playing quarterback. He gave us a spark and we’re hopeful he can stay out there.”
Smith wouldn’t go as far as to name Luton the starter but did say he practiced well on Sunday and if he’s good to go he would likely get the nod when the Beavers host USC at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Conor Blount, who had started the previous six games, was out with a concussion and was still going through the protocol on Monday, leaving his status up in the air.
Colletto did come on in the second half and scored twice on quarterback runs near the goal line, including a 1-yarder in overtime that gave the Beavers the lead.
“I think Jack did a great job,” Luton said. “I love him getting in there and pounding the rock on the goal line. I think I might be more excited for him than he is for himself. I love it and he did a great job (Saturday) and I think us switching back and forth provided a spark for the team.”
Back to work
Sunday practices haven’t been all that fun this season for the Beavers, which is understandable with the way most Saturday’s have turned out.
Still, Smith has said each week how pleased he has been with the way the team has turned the page.
This past Sunday was a little different after the big comeback victory.
“Obviously this was much more upbeat, guys feeling good about themselves, which I’m glad they experienced it,” he said. “These guys have been working so hard and to come out on the right end was huge for them.”
Another big run
For the second straight week, the Beavers gave up a long run on the first play of the second half. Cal had a 55-yarder two weeks ago that set up a four-play touchdown drive.
Last Sunday, Colorado’s Travon McMillian went 75 yards for the score that put the Buffaloes up 31-3.
Smith was asked if the coaches needed to remind the defenders “to be ready to tackle somebody, yeah,” Smith said, finishing the question.
He said they made an adjustment to double team receiver K.D. Nixon, who had tormented the Beavers in the first half.
“When you start doing that, there’s no safety back there to be able to tackle,” Smith said.
Biggest comeback
Oregon State’s 28-point comeback tied for the largest in program history. But was it the longest in Smith’s coaching career?
“I don’t know that for certain but I can’t remember coming back from 31-3,” he said. “I’m not 100 percent confident but probably.”
Streak over
Saturday's win snapped the Beavers’ 22-game road losing streak. Now, Smith said, the team can move on from having to address it.
“I think it’s big in regards to you don’t have to answer questions about it, our kids don’t have to read about it anymore,” Smith said. “At the same time, we’re not a finished product in any way. We got a win but we’re trying to get more of them and we’ve got a ton of work to do to accomplish that.”
Stanford kickoff
The Beavers head to The Farm for a 6 p.m. kickoff against Stanford on Nov. 10. The game will be televised by Pac-12 Networks.