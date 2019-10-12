Oregon State’s Jake Luton nearly made some history Saturday night in the 52-7 loss to No. 15 Utah at Reser Stadium.
The senior quarterback fell one short of tying the school record for most consecutive pass attempts without an interception when a second-quarter pass was picked off and returned for a touchdown by Devin Lloyd.
Luton’s streak without an interception dated to the end of last season with five attempts against Oregon. Matt Moore keeps the school record with 182 attempts, set in 2006.
Starting the game, Luton led the nation in that category after Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa threw a pick against Texas A&M earlier in the day.
Luton said earlier in the week that if the interception came it was just going to be one play and that he would clear his mind and move on to the next one. He completed 17 of 34 passes for 131 yards.
Defensive strength
The Beavers (2-4, 1-2 Pac-12) rushed for 48 yards, and the Utes (5-1, 2-1) still have not allowed 100 yards in a game this season. The Utes entered the game giving up 53.8 yards on the ground.
Utah nearly got its second shutout of the season after earlier holding Idaho State scoreless. Oregon State scored with 56 seconds remaining.
Utah has allowed just 27 combined points in the second half this season.
In the backfield
Oregon State junior outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. had a second-quarter tackle for loss to retain his status as the only Pac-12 player to record at least one tackle for loss in every game this season.
Rashed entered the week leading the Pac-12 with 9.5 tackles for loss. The Beavers had 39 TFLs on the season coming in and added seven more Saturday.
Open ground ahead
The 91-yard touchdown run by Utah’s Zack Moss in the first quarter was the second-longest run in Reser Stadium history. Oregon State’s Victor Bolden Jr. went 92 yards against Idaho State in a 2016 game.
It was also the longest run ever against OSU. California’s Bill Powell held the previous record with a 90-yard run versus the Beavers in Berkeley in 1951.
Fumble free
OSU entered the day as one of three FBS teams without a lost fumble this season and finished as one of two. West Virginia lost two fumbles against Iowa State on Saturday, while Appalachian State had none versus Louisiana earlier in the week.
Head-to-head series
The teams were playing for the first time since 2016, when Utah won 19-14 at Reser.
The Beavers lead the all-time series 11-10-1, though the Utes have won the last four games. OSU’s last victory against Utah came Sept. 14, 2013, as the Beavers won 51-48 in overtime in Salt Lake City.