Brian Lindgren was on the sideline the last time the Oregon State football team won a road game — Oct. 4, 2014.
Unfortunately for Lindgren, he was a member of the Colorado coaching staff that dropped a 36-31 Pac-12 decision to the Beavers.
The ending had a bit of controversy from the Buffaloes perspective as they wanted a pass interference call that would have prolonged their final drive.
Instead, the Beavers were able to run out the clock.
“We thought it was a pass interference towards the end,” Lindgren, now Oregon State’s offensive coordinator, said on Tuesday. “I know coach (Mike) MacIntyre felt the same way. But we played them tough and it went right down to the wire. We had the ball and a chance to go win and go score and those guys were able to close it out.”
More memorable for Lindgren was the birth of his youngest son the day before that game.
Lindgren will return to Boulder, Colorado, this Saturday for the Beavers’ noon kickoff with the Buffaloes. While it’s been less than a year since making the job change, Lindgren said he is excited to be headed back to place he spent five years coaching at to see some familiar faces.
“Boulder is a great town, a great school and I think it’s going to be a good opportunity for us,” he said.
The Beavers (1-6, 0-4) are in a similar spot as Colorado (5-2, 2-2) when Lindgren followed MacIntyre from San Jose State to Boulder for the 2013 season — a major rebuild.
Colorado was coming off seven straight losing seasons and had not won more than seven games in a season since 2004.
While the streak of losing seasons isn’t comparable, the rebuild ahead for first-year OSU coach Jonathan Smith may seem just as daunting.
Oregon State is in the midst of four straight seasons without a bowl and a disastrous three-year stretch with Gary Andersen as head coach.
Lindgren, who helped the Buffaloes win the Pac-12 South in Year 4 at Colorado, is up to the challenge again with the Beavers.
He knows how long and how much work it takes to turn things around. He echoed the comments Smith made after the loss to California that the process won’t happen over night.
One of the first steps, Lindgren said, is to focus on the small things on a daily basis.
“It’s really getting that through to your guys that hey, these little things — showing up on time, practicing the right way, bringing the right energy, doing stuff in the classroom, off the field, doing the right things off the field socially, making good decisions," he said. "All those things on a daily basis, you stack them together and over time you change the culture and you get what you want on the field."
Lindgren said that was something MacIntyre was good at and has seen the same out of Smith.
“It can definitely be done but it’s a definite process and it takes time and there’s some definite ups and downs through the road,” he added.
The Beavers are in the midst of a tough stretch. They have dealt with numerous injuries, lack of depth and have needed to use three quarterbacks throughout the season thanks to injuries.
And they are coming off a disappointing 49-7 blowout loss at home to Cal on Homecoming, a game they felt they had a good chance to pull out a win heading into it.
Even in these tough moments, Lindgren said there has to be a trust in the process, one he firmly believes is the right one for the Beavers.
“I think it’s trust it, keep working, find positives even in sometimes the losses or frustrations,” he said. “Find positives there you can build on and then continually working on improving at every position each and every day and things will turn for you.”
It appears the players, as tough as it can be at times, are buying in and trying to change the culture and atmosphere that doomed them last season.
“Last year I felt like a lot of dudes just kind of quit early, we didn’t really want to play anymore,” junior receiver Trevon Bradford said. “I feel like that’s not the case at all. We’re still out here working, still out here trying to give it our all.”
Injury update
Smith said Thursday that sophomore Jack Colletto is most likely going to get the start at quarterback against Colorado. Conor Blount, who was knocked out of the Cal game late in the first half, is still going through the concussion protocol.
Jake Luton, who has missed the last four games with an ankle sprain, has been limited again this week and Smith is hopeful he will be available to play if needed.
Smith also said he expects true freshman running back Jermar Jefferson to be a go after only being able to take two carries last week with an injury.