Oregon State senior offensive lineman Gus Lavaka has been named to the Outland Trophy preseason watch list, which was released on Tuesday.
Lavaka, from Kearns, Utah, is one of 83 players on the preseason list for the honor, which is given annually to college football’s best interior lineman.
Lavaka enters his senior year having played 34 career games for the Beavers, with 31 starts. He has started 26 consecutive games dating back to 2016, his freshman year.
In 2018 he helped anchor an offensive line that paved the way for Jermar Jefferson to rush for 1,380 yards, the sixth-most in a single season at Oregon State. Jefferson had seven 100-yard rushing games.
Lavaka, a graduate in digital communication arts, was named a Freshman All-American in 2016 by Campus Insiders and Pro Football Focus. He was also received Pac-12 Conference honorable mention that season.