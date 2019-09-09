Oregon State offensive lineman Gus Lavaka (63) will miss the first half of Saturday's game against Cal Poly after he was involved in an altercation with a Hawaii player at the end of last Saturday's game.
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media
Oregon State's Matthew Tago is assisted by trainers after suffering an injury during Saturday's game at Hawaii. Tago will miss at least this week and possibly longer.
Gus Lavaka’s emotions got the best of him late Saturday night when the Oregon State senior got into an altercation with Hawaii’s Alesana Sunia after the final whistle in a tough 31-28 nonconference football loss to the Rainbow Warriors.
Video shows that Lavaka, who was near the Hawaii sideline, took a couple swings at Sunia.
“It gets to the end of the game on the sideline and the finality of the game comes,” coach Jonathan Smith said. “He’s right on their sideline, they get excited like they should … and Gus made a bad choice in his response, no question. It’s below the standard we want around here.”
Smith said he met with Lavaka on Monday and informed one of the Beavers' four team captains that he will miss the first half of this Saturday’s home game against Cal Poly.
Smith said Lavaka is embarrassed by his actions and has reached out to the player through social media, on his own, to apologize.
“So when I told him he would not play in the first half of this next game it did not go over well with him,” Smith said. “It’s tough to deal with but there’s a standard here and he fell short of that.”
Redshirt sophomore defensive back Kaleb Hayes will also miss the first half against Cal Poly after he had an altercation with teammate Avery Roberts early in the fourth quarter.
“We ask these guys to play with some real emotion, we need them to but you’ve got to be able to control that and that was not what we’re looking to have in a game and it’s not going to help us win,” Smith said.
Smith said both players talked after the game and are good.
“Avery’s coming from a place in regards to helping out a teammate, he really is," Smith said. "And Kaleb was just wound up too hot."
Injury updates
Oregon State's defense took a big hit again on Saturday as linebacker Addison Gumbs tore the ACL in his right knee and will miss the remainder of the season.
Gumbs tore his left ACL last season at Oklahoma before transferring to Oregon State.
Fellow outside linebacker Matthew Tago also injured his knee in Saturday’s loss and is out for "probably a week or two" Smith said.
John McCartan and Hamilcar Rashed Jr. will likely get the start in their place with Isaac Garcia and Riley Sharp backing them up.
"Garcia played pretty good against Hawaii so those guys need to step up," Smith said.
Center Nathan Eldridge will likely miss a week or two with a "pretty good sprain" of his ankle.
Safety David Morris did not dress for the Hawaii game after he aggravated something in his foot last week. "We'll kind of see how he looks this week in practice," Smith said.
Safety Jalen Moore also missed the Hawaii game mostly for precautionary reasons and could play this week.
Defensive back Jeffrey Manning Jr. is still day to day.
Luton still starting
Quarterback Jake Luton, who won a battle with Tristan Gebbia for the starting spot, did not have one of his finest outings on Saturday, especially in the second half.
The sixth-year senior was 15 for 32 for 169 yards and one score overall, but only 8 for 19 for 66 yards in the second half.
Through two games, Luton is 38 of 74 for 420 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions.
With Gebbia having pushed Luton for the spot through camp, Smith was asked if Luton was still the guy they wanted to start.
“There’s some plays he’d like to have back, 100 percent,” Smith said, “but he did some good things. That’s going to happen. You’re not always going to play your best. Again, I do feel like we have two guys we can score some points with but we’re not ready to all of a sudden say that Luton’s not the guy.
Fourth-down plays
Smith showed last season he’s not afraid of a pulling out the stops and going with an unconventional play call from time to time.
Early in the fourth quarter Saturday with the game tied 28-28, Smith opted to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Beavers’ own 29. Jermar Jefferson picked up three yards for the first down.
On the next drive, with the game still tied, Smith opted for a fake punt from his own 34. Punter Daniel Rodriguez took the snap but his pass to Andre Bodden was high and the Rainbow Warriors took over.
Hawaii went on to kick what turned out to be the game-winning field goal,
“We actually got the look we wanted,” Smith said. “The corner covering Dre is thinking he’s running down on the punt and he’s open and D Rod missed him.
“… There’s risk and reward in this game and that’s part of the reason why I love it. Thought we caught them off guard, we did, we didn’t execute.”
Cal Poly TV
Saturday's game against Cal Poly will be broadcast on Pac-12 Oregon and not the national networks.
Oregon State's Hamilcar Rashed Jr. (9) celebrates after he sacked Hawaii's Cole McDonald (13) and recovered the fumble during Saturday's 31-28 loss. The Beavers' defense forced two turnovers in the game.
Oregon State's Head Coach Jonathan Smith coaches during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Hamilcar Rashed Jr. (9) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Hamilcar Rashed Jr. (9) sacks Hawaii's Cole McDonald (13) and recovers the fumble during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Jake Luton (6) scrambles during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Matthew Tago (8) is assisted by trainers after suffering an injury during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Jake Luton (6) scrambles during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Isaiah Hodgins (17) and Artavis Pierce (21) celebrate after Pierce scored a rushing touchdown during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee / HMS WIRE)
Oregon State's Artavis Pierce (21) fends off a tackle attempt by Hawaii's Eugene Ford (8) and scores a touchdown during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Artavis Pierce (21) rushes with the ball and scores a touchdown during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Head Coach Jonathan Smith coaches during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's John McCartan (6) and Avery Roberts (34) have some choice words for Hawaii's Cedric Byrd II (6) during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Noah Togiai (81) in action during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Isaiah Hodgins (17) and Gus Lavaka (63) celebrate after Hodgins caught a touchdown pass during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Isaiah Hodgins (17) catches a pass for a touchdown despite pressure from Hawaii's Cortez Davis (18) during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Artavis Pierce (21) celebrates with Tyjon Lindsey (1) after scoring a touchdown during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Artavis Pierce (21) fends off a tackle attempt by Hawaii's Ikem Okeke (22) and scores a touchdown during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Artavis Pierce (21) fends off a tackle attempt by Hawaii's Ikem Okeke (22) and scores a touchdown during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Artavis Pierce (21) rushes with the ball and scores a touchdown during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Jermar Jefferson (22) rushes with the ball during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Nathan Eldridge (64) is assisted off the field after suffering an injury during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's team runs out on to the field for the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Jake Luton (6) runs to the locker room before the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Hamilcar Rashed Jr. (9) celebrates after he sacked Hawaii's Cole McDonald (13) and recovered the fumble during Saturday's 31-28 loss. The Beavers' defense forced two turnovers in the game.
Oregon State's Head Coach Jonathan Smith coaches during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Hamilcar Rashed Jr. (9) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Hamilcar Rashed Jr. (9) sacks Hawaii's Cole McDonald (13) and recovers the fumble during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Jake Luton (6) scrambles during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Matthew Tago (8) is assisted by trainers after suffering an injury during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Jake Luton (6) scrambles during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Isaiah Hodgins (17) and Artavis Pierce (21) celebrate after Pierce scored a rushing touchdown during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee / HMS WIRE)
Oregon State's Artavis Pierce (21) fends off a tackle attempt by Hawaii's Eugene Ford (8) and scores a touchdown during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Artavis Pierce (21) rushes with the ball and scores a touchdown during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Head Coach Jonathan Smith coaches during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's John McCartan (6) and Avery Roberts (34) have some choice words for Hawaii's Cedric Byrd II (6) during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Noah Togiai (81) in action during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Isaiah Hodgins (17) and Gus Lavaka (63) celebrate after Hodgins caught a touchdown pass during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Isaiah Hodgins (17) catches a pass for a touchdown despite pressure from Hawaii's Cortez Davis (18) during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Artavis Pierce (21) celebrates with Tyjon Lindsey (1) after scoring a touchdown during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Artavis Pierce (21) fends off a tackle attempt by Hawaii's Ikem Okeke (22) and scores a touchdown during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Artavis Pierce (21) fends off a tackle attempt by Hawaii's Ikem Okeke (22) and scores a touchdown during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Artavis Pierce (21) rushes with the ball and scores a touchdown during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Jermar Jefferson (22) rushes with the ball during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Nathan Eldridge (64) is assisted off the field after suffering an injury during the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's team runs out on to the field for the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)
Oregon State's Jake Luton (6) runs to the locker room before the NCAA Football game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI. (Photo by Andrew Lee)