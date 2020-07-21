OSU football: Kipper, Rashed Jr. on watch lists

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon State redshirt senior linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. and redshirt junior offensive lineman were recognized on national preseason watch lists on Tuesday.

Rashed Jr., is on the watch list for the Nagurski Trophy, given annually to the nation’s defensive player of the year. Kipper, meanwhile, is on the Outland watch list, which recognizes the top interior lineman.

Rashed Jr. has been recognized on preseason watch lists for the Butkus and Bednarik Awards as well as the Lott IMPACT Trophy. He has also been selected as a preseason All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, Phil Steele and The Sporting News.

Kipper, who will be in his third season at Oregon State in 2020, started all 12 games for the Beavers last year and was named All-Pac-12 honorable mention. He was a part of an Oregon State offensive line that helped pave the way for seven 100-yard rushing efforts by the team’s running backs. A psychology major, he was also on the Pac-12’s fall academic honor roll.

Kipper, a native of Caldwell, Idaho, is also a preseason All-Pac-12 third team selection by Phil Steele and Athlon Sports.

