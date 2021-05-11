OSU football: Jordan Whittley announces he has entered transfer portal

Oregon State defensive tackle Jordan Whittley announced late Monday evening that he has entered the transfer portal and will leave the football program.

"I want to thank the entire staff at Oregon State and the fans for accepting me and helping me become a better person," Whittley said in a Twitter post when he announced his decision to leave.

Whittley sat out the 2020 season while recovering from a tumor in his heart. Beavers' coach Jonathan Smith said earlier this spring that Whittley has recovered and has been cleared to participate in football activities.

He did not participate in spring practices and was ruled out of last Saturday's spring game due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols.

A redshirt senior who initially transferred to Oregon State from Laney College in California, Whittley will leave as a grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. In his Twitter post, he said he could potentially get an additional year back.

In 2019, his lone season as a Beaver, Whittley played in 14 games and made one start. He finished the year with 14 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss.

Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.