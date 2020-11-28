OSU football: Jonathan Smith captured a signature win over Ducks

Look no further than Jaydon Grant as an example for why that was possible. Grant flipped his commitment from Oregon to Oregon State late in the 2016 recruiting cycle — before Smith had taken over as head coach — and arrived in Corvallis as a preferred walk-on.

Since then, he has blossomed into one of the premiere defensive backs in the Pac-12. On Friday, he came through with a crucial interception in the first half. Oregon State’s roster is littered with players like Grant, who didn’t receive much hype when they committed to the Beavers but have since bought into what Smith is selling and become key contributors.

“I guess the only thing I can do is thank God for leading me to decide to take a chance on myself and become a Beaver,” Grant said.

Corvallis was buzzing Friday night — or as much as a town can buzz in 2020, at least — after the win. Shortly after the Beavers’ rollicking celebration on the Reser Stadium turf ended, fans wanted to soak in the moment however they could.