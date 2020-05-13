OSU Football: Jonathan Smith believes Beavers would need "minimum" of six weeks to prepare for season-opener

“And we’ve got some great people in this conference and leadership at Oregon State. They’ll be the decision makers as we continue to make a move forward in unison with health officials and our government leaders. I’m confident that we’re going to do what is best for not just Oregonians, but the Pac-12 conference as we get to a point where we’re making decisions on what September, October, November look like.”

After Brown’s announcement last week, Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said the school will not cancel its football season, and it will not cut non-revenue generating athletic programs to help ease the financial burden of the pandemic. On Tuesday, NCAA president Mark Emmert said the NCAA will not mandate a uniform return date to sports, and that state officials and university presidents will be in charge of that.

Since each Pac-12 school must operate within the guidelines implemented by its respective state, coming up with a plan to resume athletics is nearly impossible for the conference at the moment.