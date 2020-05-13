OSU Football: Jonathan Smith believes Beavers would need "minimum" of six weeks to prepare for season-opener

Jonathan Smith spent Wednesday afternoon trading virtual jokes with a couple of the Pac-12’s more exuberant coaches.
Smith, alongside UCLA’s Chip Kelly and Arizona State’s Herm Edwards, addressed reporters in a webinar hosted by the conference via Zoom. Before the formal portion of the call began, Edwards was teasing Smith for the jam-packed bookcase sitting in the back of the Oregon State coaches office.
Kelly promptly stood up and grabbed a copy of the book Edwards authored, You Play to Win the Game. “Jonathan’s got all those books behind him — I just need one,” Kelly said with a laugh.
The good-natured jabs continued throughout the call, but Smith took a more serious tone when asked about Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s May 8 announcement that large events in the state will be delayed until at least September due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This game means a lot to me and to Oregonians, Oregon State fans,” Smith said. “There's no question that it would be disappointing for the season to be affected. There’s a chance it’s going to look different. We don’t know. And so, yeah, this is something I’m passionate about. I’m not laughing a lot about it. But I know we’re always learning more and more each week.
“And we’ve got some great people in this conference and leadership at Oregon State. They’ll be the decision makers as we continue to make a move forward in unison with health officials and our government leaders. I’m confident that we’re going to do what is best for not just Oregonians, but the Pac-12 conference as we get to a point where we’re making decisions on what September, October, November look like.”
After Brown’s announcement last week, Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said the school will not cancel its football season, and it will not cut non-revenue generating athletic programs to help ease the financial burden of the pandemic. On Tuesday, NCAA president Mark Emmert said the NCAA will not mandate a uniform return date to sports, and that state officials and university presidents will be in charge of that.
Since each Pac-12 school must operate within the guidelines implemented by its respective state, coming up with a plan to resume athletics is nearly impossible for the conference at the moment.
Smith, Kelly and Edwards all said Wednesday that they believe players will need at least six weeks to get ready for the first game of the season — although Kelly believes they could safely start competing earlier if coaches and trainers can begin working with players soon.
“Six weeks feels like a minimum — but doable,” Smith said. “You start with the health and safety and getting them into shape, and we want to put a good product out there. We want to have enough time to play quality football.”
Under Brown’s latest ruling, Oregon State would need to play its home-opener against Colorado State on Sept. 12 without a large crowd at Reser Stadium, and would need to do the same for home games on Sept. 19 and 26. Brown is set to announce Thursday which counties have been cleared to begin “phase one” of Oregon’s reopening plan.
“We’ve talked to (players) continually about this — we’re always learning,” Smith said. “It’s almost like we’re learning on a weekly basis. There’s going to be a light at the end of the tunnel. We don’t know exactly how long this tunnel is that we’re in, but we’re going to get an opportunity to play and get them back. When we can get them back, we’re going to do it safely and properly.”
