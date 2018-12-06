Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson has been named a first-team freshman all-American by The Athletic, it was announced on Thursday.
The honor comes just two days after the Harbor City, Calif., native was named the Pac-12 Conference’s Freshman Offensive Player of the Year.
Jefferson broke the Oregon State single-season rushing record by a true freshman in 2018 – a mark previously held by Jacquizz Rodgers – with 1,380 yards. That ranks sixth all-time in a single-season at Oregon State. The 1,380 yards also ranks eighth nationally this season and he is on track to end the season as the leader among freshmen.
The sociology major became the second player at Oregon State with two 200-yard games in the same season – he hit 254 at Arizona State and 238 versus Southern Utah in the second game of his career. Jefferson joined Steven Jackson (2002) in that category.
Jefferson is the sixth Oregon State true freshman to be named a freshman all-American. He joins Rodgers (2008), Michael Phillip (2009), Dylan Wynn (2011), Isaac Seumalo (2012) and Gus Lavaka (2016).