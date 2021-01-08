OSU football: Jefferson, teammates land honors

Roberts led the Pac-12 with 69 tackles and was also named to the coaches all-Pac-12 first team. The redshirt junior recorded four consecutive double-digit tackle efforts, culminating in a 21-tackle night at Utah that tied for the third-best single-game total by an Oregon State player.

The honor is the second for Eldridge , who was named a coaches all-Pac-12 first-team player. The redshirt senior started all seven games at center for the Beavers, and was named the Pac-12’s offensive lineman of the week on Nov. 30, a few days after the victory over Oregon.

Speights totaled 63 tackles, just six shy of Roberts for the team and Pac-12 lead. Speights tallied 10 or more tackles three times, including a season-high 13 at Utah. The sophomore picks up his second honor after receiving honorable mention by the Pac-12’s coaches.

The honor is also Gray’s second of the year after the redshirt freshman was named to the all-Pac-12 second team by the conference’s coaches. He started all seven games at left tackle and was part of an offensive line that paved the way for Jefferson’s five 100-yard rushing efforts.

Flemings, who also received honorable mention by the Pac-12’s coaches, returned 19 kickoffs in 2020, and averaged 23.5 yards per. He was named the Pac-12’s special teams player of the week Nov. 23 after totaling 125 kickoff yards on four returns versus the Huskies.

