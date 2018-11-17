SEATTLE — Jermar Jefferson continued his record-setting season but the Oregon State football team once again fell behind early and couldn’t catch up.
Jefferson rushed for 115 yards and set the school record for most rushing yards in a season by a true freshman in the Beavers’ 42-23 Pac-12 loss at No. 17 Washington on Saturday.
It was his seventh 100-yard game of the season.
The Beavers (2-9, 1-7) will close out the season Friday when they play host to Oregon at 1 p.m. in the Civil War. Washington (8-3, 6-2) will travel to Washington State for the Apple Cup with a trip to the Pac-12 title game on the line for both teams.
Jefferson surpassed the previous record of 1,253 yards set 10 years ago by Jacquizz Rogers. He now has 1,316 with one game to play.
Jake Luton finished 18-for-32 passing for 190 yards and a touchdown for the Beavers. Trevon Bradford, Timmy Hernandez and Noah Togiai each had four catches with Bradford leading the way with 62 yards. Hernandez had 24 and Togiai 40.
Jake Browning finished 17 for 23 for 243 yards and three touchdowns for the Huskies. Myles Gaskin finished with 135 yards on 18 attempts, who most coming in the first quarter.
“I thought the effort continued throughout the game, but our execution wasn’t good enough to play with a very good football team,” coach Jonathan Smith said. “We had some opportunities to finish drives and we didn’t. We also could have been more efficient on third downs. Defensively, we made some adjustments at halftime, but at that point we weren’t in a position to catch up from the slow start.”
Another awful start did in the Beavers as they gave up 28 points in the first quarter.
The Huskies needed just four plays just over two minutes to travel 79 yards and go up 7-0. Ahmed Salvon capped the drive with a 4-yard run with 12:54 left.
Oregon State answered with a Jordan Choukair 47-yard field goal after a nine-play 46-yard drive to make it 7-3 with 9:43 left in the quarter.
But the Huskies scored three straight touchdowns to take control.
Washington went 85 yards in eight plays for a 14-3 lead, with Salvon again taking it in from 4 yards out.
Bradford fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Huskies took over at the OSU 20 as Browning connected with Aaron Fuller from 17 yards out for a 21-3 lead.
Cade Otton capped a seven-play, 88 yard drive with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Browning for a 28-3 lead with 43 seconds left in the first quarter.
“We’re going to go into every game thinking we’re going to play better in the first quarter,” Smith said. “These guys are preparing and we’re running into some good teams too. I think UW benefitted from a week off and they’re a really good football team.”
The Beavers tried to mount a comeback. Isaiah Hodgins scored on a 3-yard pass from Luton to cap a nine-play, 75-yard drive to make it 28-10 with 12:18 left in the half.
David Morris, making his first appearance this season, recovered an onside kick but the Beavers had to settle for a 35-yard field goal by Choukair to get within 28-13 with 10:55 left.
The Huskies went up 35-13 when Browning connected with Gaskin from 10 yards out with 44 seconds remaining.
The Beavers got three points back as the half ended when Choukair was good from 44 yards out.
Oregon State looked to cut the deficit again on the opening drove of the third quarter, but Choukair missed a 44-yard attempt.
The Huskies had to punt but the ball hot an Oregon State player and Washington recovered, setting up a 6-yard Gaskins run for a 42-16 edge.
Andre Bodden blocked the Beavers’ first punt since 2016, also at Husky Stadium, and the Beavers took over at the UW 3. Jack Colletto came on at quarterback to take it in for the touchdown to cut the deficit to 42-23 with 8:31 left.
After giving up the 28 points in the first quarter, the Beavers held the Huskies to just 14 points with seven coming after recovering a muffed punt inside the 10.
The Huskies had just 120 total yards in the second half with 59 coming on one run late in the fourth quarter.