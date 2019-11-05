Being the competitor that he is, sophomore running back Jermar Jefferson wanted to get back on the football field as soon as possible after he injured his foot in a loss at Hawaii in the second week of Oregon State’s season.
He missed the Cal Poly game the next week, then gave it a go, following a bye week, against Stanford. Jefferson lasted just four rushing attempts, however.
The next week at UCLA, Jefferson carried five times for nine yards before calling it a day.
“It was really difficult every time,” he said. “I felt like I was ready but when making those certain cuts I felt those sharp pains in my foot and everything so I just knew I wasn’t ready. I was getting frustrated and I just knew I had to be patient.”
Jefferson sat out the Utah and California games and took advantage of the Beavers’ second bye week to heal up even more.
Finally last Saturday at Arizona, Jefferson’s foot allowed him to not only play, but make the kind of impact that led to his sensational freshman season that saw him be named the Pac-12’s offensive freshman of the year.
Jefferson finished with 22 carries for 105 yards and three touchdowns in the 56-38 blowout of the Wildcats.
“It was another opportunity that God blessed me to just come back and play with my team and help my team,” Jefferson said Tuesday afternoon. “I feel great.”
Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said he wasn’t sure what the Beavers would get from Jefferson in his first game back.
“He was in better shape than I thought he was able to go more plays than I anticipated,” he said.
Jefferson wasn’t the only Beavers running back to top the century mark against the Wildcats as senior Artavis Pierce rushed for 114 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown of his own.
When both are healthy, they give the Beavers a potent 1-2 punch.
“They’re both really good players and when you can have two guys of that caliber in the same backfield it definitely helps us a lot,” quarterback Jake Luton said. "We can kind of keep pounding the rock, we don’t have to rely so heavily on the pass game or rely on just one dimension that’s working."
Lindgren said there isn’t a lot of difference in the offense when one or the other is on the field.
“We feel comfortable with both guys and I don’t think it altered the play calling,” he said.
When both are available, the Beavers plan to make sure they both get some touches.
“I kind of liked what we did on Saturday and I think (running backs) coach (Michael) Pitre had a good handle on that and those guys’ health,” Lindgren said. “There is a little bit of, hey, one guy is a little more comfortable with this run scheme or this particular play that we’ll shuffle guys in. It’s great to have both those guys back.”
Senior left tackle Blake Brandel said it’s a good situation to have and the Beavers can ride the hot hand.
“I think coach (Jonathan) Smith says it’s kind of like a basketball player almost, one gets hot so all right let’s keep feeding him,” he said. “It’s awesome to kind of have that 1-2 punch. Whoever is back there, they’re going to do good. Those two guys especially, it always seems like they’re churning out big runs. Even those 7-, 8-, 9-yard runs are huge for an offense. They both do an awesome job and make us look good.”
Jefferson said the rotation helps both running backs remain fresh throughout the course of a game. Not that he needs to be spelled that much at this point.
Jefferson can see a big difference from last year to this year, when he had plenty of bumps and bruises that come with being the featured back.
“At this point in the season I can make those types of cuts and types of spins that I couldn’t probably if I played the whole season,” he said. “So it’s good to come in and have fresh legs.”
So could his injury have been a blessing in disguise for the Beavers, who are 4-4 overall and looking for at least two more wins to become bowl eligible?
“That’s a positive way of looking at it there,” Lindgren said. “I would have liked to have him the first eight games but yeah I think he’s getting himself back to healthy and I just think the more game shape he gets himself in the quicker he’s going to play and the more explosive runs we will see.”
Rodriguez on list
Oregon State punter Daniel Rodriguez earned a spot on the 83-player Burlsworth Trophy on Tuesday.
The award honors the best player who began his career as a walk-on.
Rodriguez is second in the Pac-12, averaging 44.5 yards per punt, good for 20th nationally.