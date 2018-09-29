TEMPE, Ariz. — Jermar Jefferson tried to shoulder the load for the Oregon State football team.
The true freshman rushed for a career-high 254 yards, the second-best single game performance in school history, but it wasn’t enough to offset Eno Benjamin, Manny Wilkins and the Arizona State offense on Saturday.
The Beavers got behind early, tried to play catch-up and eventually dropped their 22nd straight road game, falling 52-24 in Pac-12 action.
Jefferson finished with a career-high 31 carries and broke his career-high of 238 yards set against Southern Utah on Sept. 8. It’s now the fourth-best single-game performance in school history.
Oregon State (1-4, 0-2) returns home to take on Washington State next Saturday at 6 p.m.
Benjamin, a sophomore, had a game to remember as well, rushing for an Arizona State record 312 yards on 30 carries with three touchdowns.
Wilkins added 61 yards on the ground and completed 14 of 25 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns.
Early on it appeared Arizona State would have a cake walk. But after falling behind 24-3, the Beavers got it to 24-17 late in the first half.
The Sun Devils, however, scored right before the half and on their first possession of the third quarter to regain control at 38-17.
A 45-yard Jefferson run set up a 4-yard pass from Conor Blount to Noah Togiai on fourth-and-2 to cut the deficit to 38-24 with 7:38 left in the third.
The Beavers had a chance to get within seven but after a false start on fourth-and-goal at the 1 pushed the ball back five yards, Blount’s pass to Timmy Hernandez was broken up in the end zone.
Arizona State then put the game out of reach with an 11-play, 94-yard drive to go up 45-24.
N’Keal Harry’s 41-yard touchdown reception with 3:28 left capped the scoring. Harry also had a 6-yard rushing touchdown to open the second half.
The Sun Devils took the opening kickoff and went 64 yards in 15 plays but had to settle for a 29-yard Brandon Ruiz field goal after Hamilcar Rashed had a tackle for loss on third-and-2.
Benjamin went 44 yards, one play after Wilkins missed a wide-open receiver for what would have been a touchdown, for a score that put the Sun Devils up 10-0 with 4:28 left in the first.
It took just one play in the second quarter for the Sun Devils to go up 17-0 as Wilkins connected with Benjamin for an 8-yard scoring play.
Oregon State cut the deficit to 17-3 on Jordan Choukair’s 36-yard field goal. The Beavers went 57 yards in 13 plays and used 5:36 off the clock. Jefferson had seven carries for 49 yards on the drive.
Benjamin slipped an ankle tackle at the line of scrimmage then went 47 yards for his third touchdown of the game to put the Sun Devils up 24-3 with 7:49 left.
After Blount connected with Isaiah Hodgins for 44 yards on a flea-flicker, Jefferson capped the drive with an 11-yard run to get the Beavers within 24-10 with 6:22 left in the half.
After the Beavers forced a punt, Jefferson went up the gut for 27 yards and his second rushing TD of the half to get the Beavers within 24-17 with 1:02 to play.
That capped an 11-play, 89-yard drive that used 3:32 off the clock.
Arizona State answered as Wilkins hit Kyle Williams for 19 yards a play after it appeared the Beavers had recovered a fumble. The play was reviewed and confirmed Benjamin was down.
That put ASU up 31-17 at the half.