Oregon State’s offense will be without a couple key players for Saturday’s game against Cal Poly.
Star running back Jermar Jefferson rushed for 183 yards in last week’s win at Hawaii but will not play in Saturday’s game as he was in a walking boot during the week.
The Beavers will also be without starting receiver Tyjon Lindsey, while senior right guard Gus Lavaka will miss the first half after being suspended for an altercation after the loss to Hawaii. Center Nathan Eldridge, who was injured at Hawaii, will also not play.
Senior receiver Trevon Bradford will miss his third straight game as well.
Artavis Pierce and Jesiah Irish are in the starting lineup for Jefferson and Lindsey, respectively.
As expected, outside linebacker Matthew Tago will miss the game as will defensive lineman Jordan Whittley (knee) and defensive back Jeffrey Manning Jr., who has yet to play this season.
Jalen Moore was announced as a starter at safety after missing the first two games.