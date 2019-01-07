Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson has been named a freshman all-American for the fifth time when he was honored Monday as one of 32 players nationally to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) team.
He’s also been honored by ESPN, The Athletic, USA Today and 247Sports. Jefferson, a Harbor City, California, native, was also named the Pac-12 offensive freshman of the year.
Jefferson broke the Oregon State single-season rushing record by a true freshman — a mark previously held by Jacquizz Rodgers — with 1,380 yards. That ranks sixth all-time in a single-season at Oregon State and ranks ninth nationally this season; he will finish the season as the leader among freshmen.
The sociology major became the second player at Oregon State with two 200-yard games in the same season — he had 254 at Arizona State and 238 versus Southern Utah in the second game of his career — joining Steven Jackson (2002).
Jefferson is the sixth Oregon State true freshman to be named a freshman all-American. He joins Rodgers (2008), Michael Phillip (2009), Dylan Wynn (2011), Isaac Seumalo (2012) and Gus Lavaka (2016).