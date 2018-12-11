Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson was named a freshman all-American by ESPN on Tuesday.
The recognition marks his third all-America honor this year. He’s also been selected first team by both The Athletic and 247Sports and was named the Pac-12's offensive freshman of the year last week.
Jefferson broke the Oregon State single-season rushing record by a true freshman with 1,380 yards. That ranks sixth all-time in a single-season at Oregon State. The 1,380 yards also ranks eighth nationally this season and he will finish the season as the leader among freshmen.