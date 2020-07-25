OSU football: Jaydon Grant has a voice for change

“And that’s every member, white or Black. Just a simple unity to know where we stand in this fight,” he said. “We’re on the side of love, not the side of hate. To me, the short-term goal is to bring everybody closer together, help everybody better understand one another.”

Social media has come in handy to get the word out on Dam Change.

Grant said he wants to reach as many people as possible and thinks the formation of Dam Change at Oregon State could spark similar platforms around the country.

“It would be really cool to me if another institution saw what we’re doing at Oregon State and kind of model the same thing after Dam Change,” he said.

Family's influence

Grant's drive to work for change was instilled while growing up. He credits his father, former Portland Trail Blazers forward Brian Grant and mother Gina for raising him with the proper perspective and attitude.

He said his parents taught him about the world and how to treat people with love, respect and kindness.