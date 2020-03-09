OSU football: Isaac Hodgins focused on improving production

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

That playing experience, not only in games but the reps in practice, should pay dividends this season.

“Yeah it's a huge benefit,” Hodgins said. “I mean just experience alone, just feeling the speed of the game. The only way to get better at football is to play football so just having all those years of playing and all those games under my belt it just helps a lot to be a better football player and be more confident out on the field.”

In addition to techniques and his physical ability, Hodgins expects to take on a leadership role as well.

“Definitely just having to step up a little bit more being the older guy now,” he said. “I’m still a younger guy but just having as much experience as I do, just being able to show people the ropes who are kind of new and just helping them out along the way. So just definitely feeling a little bit more of a leadership role this year.”

Through the first two days of spring practice last Thursday, Hodgins said he liked the way the defensive line had played, although they were not yet in pads.