OSU football: Isaac Hodgins focused on improving production

The 2020 college football season will be a little different for Isaac Hodgins.
Oregon State’s junior defensive lineman has slimmed down a little and, has changed his number to 99 — he wore 90 his first two seasons.
The number previous was worn by fellow defensive lineman Elu Aydon, who wrapped up his eligibility last season.
“Came in my freshman year just kind of wanted 99 but Elu was there and you know Elu left this past year so I was like hey I'm getting 99,” Hodgins said last week. “He was happy to see me in it.”
Aydon was quite a bit larger than Hodgins, who is listed at 6-foot, 264 pounds, down from the listed weight of 271 last season.
“It’s definitely a big jersey so I'll just make sure they got a little bit smaller size,” Hodgins joked.
The main reason for shedding some body fat is to add to his speed so he can be even better with his techniques. He hopes it will improve his play on the field.
While Hodgins, who was pressed into action right from the start of his time at OSU, has been solid, he knows he needs to elevate his game this coming season.
“I feel like I played well, just production wasn't the greatest so I'd probably say C-plus something like that, just somewhere in the middle,” he said when asked to grade his first two years. “I did my job but I know I could do more.”
You have free articles remaining.
That playing experience, not only in games but the reps in practice, should pay dividends this season.
“Yeah it's a huge benefit,” Hodgins said. “I mean just experience alone, just feeling the speed of the game. The only way to get better at football is to play football so just having all those years of playing and all those games under my belt it just helps a lot to be a better football player and be more confident out on the field.”
In addition to techniques and his physical ability, Hodgins expects to take on a leadership role as well.
“Definitely just having to step up a little bit more being the older guy now,” he said. “I’m still a younger guy but just having as much experience as I do, just being able to show people the ropes who are kind of new and just helping them out along the way. So just definitely feeling a little bit more of a leadership role this year.”
Through the first two days of spring practice last Thursday, Hodgins said he liked the way the defensive line had played, although they were not yet in pads.
“Yeah it's good I mean we're all clicking,” he said. “We've been in the same defense now for three years and just coaches all return so it's just been a good start to spring ball. I think we're playing fast and everyone kind of knows what they're doing so that helps a lot.”
So what’s the next step for the defense and the line especially?
“We've hammered out all the details and now it's just executing every single play and just being consistent in all of our games and just being able to keep building that chemistry that we already have from Year 1 into now going on a Year 3,” Hodgins said.
He said the team still has a bit of a bad taste from being oh so close to making a bowl game last season.
“I mean just all the games were so close,” he said. “It just comes down to the details, honestly, and just being able to hammer in the details and just be excellent at the little things.”