OSU football: Intensity increases as players practice in pads

The Oregon State football team had its first practice of fall camp in full pads on Tuesday at Prothro Field.

The change in gear was reflected in the on-field activities. Much less time was spent broken into position groups working on fundamentals and a great deal more time was spent working on offense versus defense as full units, as well as on special teams.

“First day of full pads and so we did want to get a bunch of reps this way,” said head coach Jonathan Smith. “Some of it was scripted out, plays we want to make sure we’re emphasizing. Started with the 2-minute and ended with ‘just put the ball down and play’. I think the guys enjoy that more.”

During that closing session of the practice, all three returning quarterbacks — Ben Gulbranson, Chance Nolan and Tristan Gebbia — were given the opportunity to lead one series. Although the players are in full pads, contact was limited.

Gulbranson led the offense down the field, connecting on two passes to tight end Luke Musgrave, as well as passes to wide receivers Anthony Gould and Tre’Shaun Harrison. The offense also called a couple of runs for freshman Damien Martinez. The drive ended with a short field goal by Everett Hayes.

Nolan’s drive ended on an interception by linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold. The defense also got the better of Gebbia’s final drive, getting pressure on one play and forcing an incompletion to end the possession.

All three of the quarterbacks competing for the starting job threw at least one interception on Tuesday. Gulbranson had a throw over the middle picked off by Ron Hardge III. Gebbia attempted to connect on a throw to Makiya Tongue on the sideline, but Jaden Robinson got into the throwing lane and made the interception.

Smith said the defensive backs have done a good job coming up with the catch when they’ve had opportunities to make a big play during fall camp.

“Today they had a bunch of them. We want to be in position and pass break-ups are great, but when they catch it, that changes things,” Smith said.

The coaches are giving Nolan, Gebbia and Gulbranson opportunities with the first unit. But Nolan, the returning starter, usually goes first and gets as many repetitions as anyone else.

Smith said Nolan has been solid to this point, is playing with confidence and has shown improved accuracy on deep throws this fall.

One example in Tuesday’s practice came during a full-unit drill in the middle of practice when Nolan connected with Gould on a pass down the left sideline for more than 30 yards.

Smith said the plan is for Wednesday’s practice to be held on the field at Reser Stadium. There will be some live tackling during that practice as the coaches slowly increase the level of physicality in preparation for the first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday.

Notes: After being held out early in fall camp as a health precaution, defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins is participating in practices. Defensive back Alton Julian and offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga are not yet practicing as they recover from injury. Smith said Tuesday that Julian is expected to be at full speed before the Sept. 3 opener against Boise State. … Referees were on hand to officiate Tuesday. Smith said officials won’t be present for every practice, but they will be a common presence. Referees help the players build good habits and they also eliminate the need to have Smith make those calls.