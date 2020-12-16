OSU football: Injury bug bites Beavers in run-up to season finale

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Smith said the team is still uncertain about the status of star running back Jermar Jefferson, who left last week’s game with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter.

“Jermar did a little bit today,” Smith said of Jefferson’s workload at practice. “Hoping to do some more tomorrow.”

The pileup of offensive absences could also affect the special teams play. Bradford is the Beavers' starting punt returner, and Flemings is the primary option returning kicks. Irish would normally be the next man up at both spots, but if it's unclear if he will be available.

Jefferson filled both roles last week against Stanford, but if he is also injured, Gould might be the first option in the return game.

Oregon State’s defense took a hit this week, too. Starting cornerback Nahshon Wright suffered a knee injury against Stanford and will not play. His brother, Rejzohn Wright, would have been in line to make his first career start, but he dislocated a couple fingers in practice earlier this week and will also be unavailable Saturday.

“It would have been awesome for Rejzohn — with Nahshon out, Rejzohn would have got a bunch of time,” Smith said. “That’s painful for those two guys.”