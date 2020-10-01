OSU football: Hughes-Murray semifinalist for William V. Campbell Trophy

Oregon State linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray is one of 199 semifinalists for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy, which is annually bestowed by the National Football Foundation to the nation’s top football scholar-athlete.
As a semifinalist, Andrzej Hughes-Murray, who missed last season with an injury, has an opportunity to receive an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship, which is awarded to each of the 12-to-14 finalists for the award.
He also has an opportunity to be the winner of the coveted 24-pound bronze Campbell Trophy, which comes with a $25,000 post-graduate scholarship and an appearance on the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.
In addition, he could win a $5,000 donation from Fidelity Investments to support the school’s academic services department.
To be eligible for the honor, student-athletes must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, and have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.2. He is a semifinalist for the second consecutive season.
Hughes-Murray, psychology major, was a 2019 Wuerffel Trophy preseason watch list member and a 2017 and 2018 honorable mention selection for the Pac-12 all-academic team. He was also a member of the 2019 Pac-12 fall academic honor roll.
Hughes-Murray has appeared in 30 career games, making 19 starts. He has recorded 78 tackles with 9.5 tackles for loss.
Past winners include Peyton Manning (Tennessee), Chad Pennington (Marshall), Tim Tebow (Florida), Sam Acho (Texas), and last year’s recipient Justin Herbert from Oregon.
