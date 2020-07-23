OSU football: Hodgins, Grant on Wuerffel watch list

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon State redshirt junior Jaydon Grant and junior Isaac Hodgins are both on the watch list for the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy, it was announced on Thursday.

The Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world.

Grant, a native of West Linn, Ore., has already graduated with a degree in digital communication arts. He’s one of several student-athletes who have spearheaded the Dam Change platform to to bring awareness regarding the issues of systemic racism in today's society. The platform will educate, empower, and enhance the experience of Black student-athletes and staff. It will also assist in helping the athletics community and beyond to be more aware of the issues that exist.

He has also participated in a Night to Shine and Trick-or-Treat at Truax events. On the field, the defensive back has played in 25 games for the Beavers, starting nine, with 59 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups.