OSU football: Hodgins, Brandel, Rashed make second team

Oregon State’s Isaiah Hodgins, Blake Brandel and Hamilcar Rashed Jr. were voted by the conference coaches as second-team members to the Pac-12 all-conference team on Tuesday.

Hodgins, a junior receiver who announced last week that he is forgoing his senior season and will enter the NFL draft, finished the season with 86 receptions for 1,171 yards (97.6 yards per game) and 13 touchdowns.

The semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award finished his Oregon State career with 176 receptions for 2,322 yards and 20 touchdowns. The 20 TDs are tied for second all-time at OSU.

Hodgins received honorable mention in 2018.

The first-team slots went to Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk and USC’s Michael Pittman.

Rashed was named to the second team as a linebacker despite leading the nation in tackles for loss (22.5) and tying for second in the nation with 14 sacks, a school record. He was not a starter at the beginning of the season and was also limited by a broken wrist in the final two games of the regular season.

Rashed enters his senior season with 120 tackles and 34 for a loss.

First-team honors went to Nate Landman (Colorado), Evan Weaver (California) and Francis Bernard (Utah).