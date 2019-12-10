OSU football: Hodgins, Brandel, Rashed make second team

Oregon State’s Isaiah Hodgins, Blake Brandel and Hamilcar Rashed Jr. were voted by the conference coaches as second-team members to the Pac-12 all-conference team on Tuesday.
Hodgins, a junior receiver who announced last week that he is forgoing his senior season and will enter the NFL draft, finished the season with 86 receptions for 1,171 yards (97.6 yards per game) and 13 touchdowns.
The semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award finished his Oregon State career with 176 receptions for 2,322 yards and 20 touchdowns. The 20 TDs are tied for second all-time at OSU.
Hodgins received honorable mention in 2018.
The first-team slots went to Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk and USC’s Michael Pittman.
Rashed was named to the second team as a linebacker despite leading the nation in tackles for loss (22.5) and tying for second in the nation with 14 sacks, a school record. He was not a starter at the beginning of the season and was also limited by a broken wrist in the final two games of the regular season.
Rashed enters his senior season with 120 tackles and 34 for a loss.
First-team honors went to Nate Landman (Colorado), Evan Weaver (California) and Francis Bernard (Utah).
Brandel completed a standout career that saw the offensive lineman make 48 consecutive starts. According to Pro Football Focus, Brandel led the nation with a 93.1 pass blocking grade. PFF also had Bradel listed as the sixth-best lineman in the country statistically.
You have free articles remaining.
Senior quarterback Jake Luton, senior tight end Noah Togiai and redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Brandon Kipper received honorable mention.
Luton capped his career passing for 5,227 yards — seventh all-time at OSU — and 42 touchdowns, good for fifth all-time at OSU. His first season was cut short after four games with a thoracic spine injury and he dealt with multiple injuries in 2018 before starting the first 11 games this season.
Togiai played in 44 career games, making 37 starts, and finished with 1,048 receiving yards, sixth-best at OSU.
Kipper started all 12 games this season and allowed only one sack.
Linebacker Omar Speights received honorable mention for freshman defensive player of the year after finishing with 73 tackles, third among freshmen nationally.
Utah running back Zack Moss was named the offensive player of the year, California’s Weaver the defensive player of the year, Utah’s Kyle Whittingham the coach of the year, USC’s Kedon Slovis the freshman offensive player of the year and Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux the defensive freshman of the year.
Former Crescent Valley High star Talanoa Hufanga, a sophomore at USC, was named to the second team as a defensive back.
Despite winning the North Division and the conference title, Oregon had just two first-team members in sophomore offensive lineman Penei Sewell and junior Brady Breeze (all-purpose/special teams player).
The Ducks had only three players named to the second team – senior Shane Lemieux (offensive line), sophomore CJ Verdel (running back) and senior Troy Dye (linebacker).
Receiving honorable mention for the Ducks were Thomas Graham Jr. (defensive back), Jake Hansen (offensive line), Justin Herbert (quarterback), Jevon Holland (defensive back), Deommodore Lenior (defensive back), Jordon Scott (defensive line), Thibodeaux (defensive line), Calvin Throckmorton (offensive line) and Mykael Wright (return specialist).