It’s no secret that Isaiah Hodgins has had a standout season for the Oregon State football team.
The Beavers’ junior receiver surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in Saturday’s 35-34 win over Arizona State and now has 1,021 for the season.
He also caught his 13th touchdown and is second in the conference in that category.
On Monday, Hodgins was voted one of 12 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the nation’s top receiver.
The list will be trimmed to three finalists next Monday with the winner to be announced Dec. 12.
Should Hodgins be named the winner, he would be the third Beaver to take home the award, joining Mike Hass (2005) and Brandon Cooks (2103).
Hodgins is three touchdowns away from tying Cooks for the single-season record at OSU, which Cooks set in that award-winning 2013 campaign.
Of his 73 receptions this season, 56 have resulted in a first down or touchdown. Over the past two seasons, he has 132 catches and all but 31 have been for a first down or a touchdown.
USC’s Michael Pittman Jr. is also a semifinals, giving the Pac-12 two members in the final 12. Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy, last year’s winner, is one of two Crimson Tide players on the list along with DeVonta Smith.
LSU also has two on the list with Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.
The other six semifinalists are Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman, Arkansas State’s Omar Bayless, Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb, Liberty’s Antonio Gandy-Golden, SMU’s James Proche and Wake Forest’s Sage Surratt.
Civil War kickoff
The kickoff for the Civil War on Nov. 30 won’t be announced until Sunday at the latest, but it will be either 1 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. The Pac-12 Networks and FOX have the 1 p.m time slots and ABC is at 4:30 p.m.