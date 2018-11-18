Jonathan Smith hasn’t been afraid to try just about anything to help give his Oregon State football team a better chance to stay in games this season.
So it wasn’t all that surprising when the Beavers pulled out a dropkick on the kickoff following their first touchdown at Washington on Saturday.
And punter Daniel Rodriguez executed it well, booting the ball off a UW player that allowed David Morris to recover and give the Beavers a chance to get back in the game.
Oregon State had just scored a touchdown to get within 28-10 early in the second quarter. However, the Beavers had to settle for a field goal to make it 28-13.
“We just looked at ways to be aggressive so trying to steal a possession on the kickoff,” Smith explained. “So D-Rod had been working on that in practice and got that executed.”
It was really a risk-free play for the most part.
“I don’t think the logic is bad,” Smith said. “You’re trying to drop kick it and if you hit somebody it’s pretty good, and if you miss it’s like a squib kick.”
Another big play on special teams came in the fourth quarter when Andre Bodden blocked a punt and recovered at the UW 3. That set up Jack Colletto’s 3-yard touchdown run to make it 42-23 Huskies.
“I saw an opportunity,” Bodden said. “They put me out there, they told me to go and block it, I found my way in and I got my hand on the ball. I knew I had to make a big play to give the offense another opportunity to get in the end zone.”
Smith said the Beavers felt like they had a chance to get a block on Saturday.
“If we could get them to punt some more we felt like we had a chance on rushing the punter and we got one,” Smith said.
It was the first blocked punt by the Beavers since Jonathan Willis blocked one against the Huskies in 2016 at Husky Stadium.
“I feed off instinct,” Bodden said. “They told me what to do, I found the right hole and that’s how it went. My players gave me an opportunity to get through and I got through.”
Rodriguez and Bodden also teamed up on a fake punt early in the fourth quarter. Bodden caught a 12-yarder for the first down. However, the Beavers eventually punted on the drive.
Bodden and Rodriguez both said it was fun to try some new wrinkles.
“It’s always fun doing the plays in practice so I was just happy we were finally able to go out there and try to give it a try and execute them,” Bodden said. “It was fun watching my punter throw that pass.”
Added Rodriguez: “It’s all the hard work we’ve been putting in throughout the season and especially this last week.”
But special team also proved costly as Trevon Bradford fumbled a kickoff that set up the Huskies at the OSU 20 and led to their third touchdown and a 21-3 lead.
Then in the third, a punt went off Kaleb Hayes and was recovered by Washington at the OSU 6. Myles Gaskins scored one play later to give UW a 42-16 lead.
"On the flip side of special teams we gave them the ball twice so that set them up as well,” Smith said.
Playing hard
The Beavers have not quit this season despite typically falling behind early, like they did on Saturday.
“Us staying in the fight has never been a problem throughout the whole season,” linebacker Kee Whetzel said. “Our guys are always fighting and giving as much effort as they can. It’s always something we will continue to do for the next game, too.
Smith said that’s the first step, now they need to take the next one.
“In college football, that’s like the price of admission,” Smith said of playing hard. “Now we have to take it to an execution level, a lot higher for a longer period of time. And that continues to be the message.”
Civil War week
Oregon State heads to Corvallis for Friday’s 1 p.m. kickoff at Reser Stadium coming off a 31-29 home win against Arizona State that knocked the Sun Devils out of the Pac-12 South race.
While Oregon has been strong at home, finishing 6-1 in Autzen, the Ducks are just 1-3 on the road and have lost their last three.
Smith knows it will be a tough matchup on Friday.
“Oregon is a very good football team with a lot of good athletes,” Smith said. “I know the quarterback’s (Justin Herbert) a good player and I know him really well. And off a short week. We’ve got to digest this thing tomorrow and get to work.”