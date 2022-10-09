OSU football: Harrison's catch stuns Cardinal as Beavers rally for 28-27 victory

Oregon State wide receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison caught a 56-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ben Gulbranson with just 13 seconds left on the clock as the Beavers rallied for an improbable 28-27 victory Saturday night at Stanford.

Harrison made the leaping catch on the right sideline, reaching for the ball over the helmet of the Stanford defender. After landing, Harrison spun away from two Cardinal defenders and sprinted into the end zone, stunning the home fans at Stanford Stadium.

Oregon State started its final possession with just under a minute left to play and no timeouts after the Cardinal had kicked a field goal to take a 27-22 lead.

The victory ends a two-game losing streak for the Beavers (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12 Conference). Stanford falls to 1-4 (0-4 in conference) and has now lost 10 consecutive Pac-12 football games.

Gulbranson made the start at quarterback after Oregon State held out starter Chance Nolan, who was injured in the first half of last week’s loss at Utah. In his first career start Gulbranson completed 20 of 29 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

Stanford held a 17-7 halftime lead. The Beavers received the opening kickoff and put together a solid drive which ended in a missed 40-yard field-goal attempt by Atticus Sappington.

The Cardinal scored a touchdown on their first possession. Casey Filkins capped a 12-play, 78-yard drive with a short touchdown run.

On the ensuing kickoff, miscommunication on a fair catch resulted in Oregon State starting its drive at the 1-yard line. But the Beavers overcame that miscue, mixing power runs by Deshaun Fenwick and Jam Griffin and a varied passing attack to march 99 yards for a touchdown. All-purpose player Jack Colletto got the Beavers on the scoreboard with a 1-yard dive into the end zone.

In the second half, the Oregon State defense tightened up, forcing the Cardinal to punt on their first two possessions of the third quarter.

Sappington’s 40-yard field goal cut the Stanford lead to 17-10. But the Cardinal answered with a quick scoring drive and the Beavers trailed 24-10 entering the fourth quarter.

The Beavers chipped away at the Stanford lead early in the fourth quarter when Silas Bolden made an acrobatic catch in the end zone on a 21-yard pass from Gulbranson. The Beavers elected to go for the two-point conversion but it failed. According to reports from the game, Oregon State made the decision due to an injury to long snapper Dylan Black.

The Oregon State defense forced Stanford to punt on its next possession. The offense took advantage of the opportunity with a quick-strike drive. Bolden caught a 20-yard pass and two plays later freshman running back Damien Martinez broke through the Stanford line for a 43-yard touchdown run.

As a team, Oregon State ran for 192 yards on 40 carries, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt.

The Beavers will return to Reser Stadium next week to host Washington State at 6 p.m. Saturday. That game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

Oregon State 28, Stanford 27

Oregon St. 0 7 3 18 — 28

Stanford 7 10 7 3 — 27

First Quarter

STAN—Filkins 1 run (Karty kick), 3:37.

Second Quarter

ORST—Colletto 1 run (Sappington kick), 10:52.

STAN—FG Karty 47, 8:44.

STAN—Tremayne 21 pass from McKee (Karty kick), :58.

Third Quarter

ORST—FG Sappington 40, 7:03.

STAN—Tremayne 37 pass from McKee (Karty kick), 3:49.

Fourth Quarter

ORST—Bolden 21 pass from Gulbranson (pass failed), 14:48.

ORST—Martinez 43 run (run failed), 5:45.

STAN—FG Karty 46, :58.

ORST—Harrison 56 pass from Gulbranson (run failed), :13.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Oregon St., Martinez 3-83, Griffin 13-75, Fenwick 14-54, Colletto 3-5, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Harrison 1-(minus 2), Gulbranson 5-(minus 23). Stanford, Filkins 21-62, Wilson 1-18, Barrow 1-5, McKee 2-5, Daniels 2-0.

PASSING—Oregon St., Gulbranson 20-29-0-250. Stanford, McKee 20-33-0-269, Daniels 0-1-1-0.

RECEIVING—Oregon St., Harrison 7-104, Gould 3-44, Lindsey 3-21, Bolden 2-41, Fenwick 2-13, Overman 2-9, Velling 1-18. Stanford, Tremayne 6-82, Yurosek 5-58, Higgins 4-68, Filkins 3-11, Wilson 2-50.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Oregon St., Sappington 45, Sappington 40.