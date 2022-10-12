OSU football: Harrison, wide receivers contributing with big plays, consistency

Oregon State wide receivers coach Kefense Hynson talked with the media this week about the desire of a veteran offense to be more consistent.

The players know what to do, and now it’s a matter of execution on the football field regardless of what look the defense is presenting. Taking the next step, as he described it.

But with his specific unit, the wide receivers, Hynson said he feels good about what he’s getting from that group.

“They’ve been really consistent. They’ve made plays when they had the opportunities to,” he said. “I’m really excited with the group right now, and obviously there’s room to grow. Right now, I would say we’re in a good place.”

The Beavers (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) lost tight end Luke Musgrave to an injury for an extended period at the end of the second game of the season, at Fresno State. Musgrave remains out, with no clear timetable for his return.

That left OSU without an experienced pass-catcher at the tight end spot and has created opportunities for others in the offense, notably the wide receivers, to have extended roles.

Three different wideouts have led the team or shared the team lead in catches in the four games Musgrave has been sidelined.

Tre’Shaun Harrison has been the leader of that group with 23 catches for 355 yards and two touchdowns. That stretch includes a pair of 100-yard games, with seven receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown in last Saturday’s 28-27 win at Stanford.

No catch was bigger than the one on Oregon State’s final offensive play, leaping over cornerback Ethan Bonner at the Cardinal 37-yard line to make the grab then outrunning the defense for a 56-yard go-ahead touchdown with 13 seconds remaining.

Bonner was playing underneath, or in front of Harrison, and didn’t see Ben Gulbranson’s pass arrive, allowing the 6-foot-1 receiver from Seattle to essentially catch the ball off the defender’s back. Safety Patrick Fields was late in arriving and overran the play, giving Harrison space and time to get up the field.

Gulbranson saw the pre-snap defensive formation and “was like all right, I’m going to try to hit Tre’Shaun with this hole shot. I underthrew the ball. But Tre’Shaun, shout out to him, he made one of the greatest plays I’ve ever seen. He did all the work on that play, so all the credit goes to him.”

Harrison now has 31 catches for 441 yards and three touchdowns on the season. He had a season-high eight receptions for 133 yards and a score against Montana State in Portland in the first game Musgrave missed.

He followed that with just three catches for 22 yards at home against USC but responded with five for 96 yards at Utah.

But none of his other 30 receptions to date this fall will be remembered like last Saturday’s game-winner.

“Tre’Shaun was just being Tre’Shaun in my mind,” said Hynson, also the Beavers’ passing game coordinator. “It doesn’t surprise me when he makes those plays because he’s a great player.”

The Gulbranson-to-Harrison connection might not have been possible without another game-changing play on the second play of the fourth quarter.

On a fourth-and-8 snap from the Stanford 21 with the Beavers down 14 points, Gulbranson found Silas Bolden, under tight coverage from cornerback Nicolas Toomer, sprinting for the back corner of the end zone.

Gulbranson hit Bolden, who turned his body back to the ball to make the catch and got the front of his left foot down on the outer edge of the for the score before falling out of bounds.

“The speed is DNA,” Hynson said, describing the aspects of the catch. “I think the technique on how you catch the football on the sideline is something that we try to teach and talk about and we drill it. You combine that with the physical abilities and you’ve got Silas Bolden.”

Added Beavers coach Jonathan Smith: “His ability to focus, obviously secure the catch with one getting down. Even with the detail when he lands with his toes and not going completely to his heel. It’s actually something we’ve brought up. There’s a bunch of details. A big-time, big-time play.”

The 5-8, 152-pound Bolden has just eight catches on the season, but he’s left his mark catching the ball and blocking for his teammates.

Receivers are asked to block down field in the run game to allow teammates to find room to move. That’s another area Hynson considers a positive so far this season.

“Silas Bolden probably shouldn’t be a good blocker but he is. That’s impressive to me that he’s not afraid. He’ll go in there and mix it up,” the coach said. “But Anthony (Gould) is probably the same way. Tre’Shaun has been blocking well. Tyjon (Lindsey) has always been good. I think our guys respect the running backs and want to help those guys be successful. So I’m impressed with our room. We have to block in our room. That’s part of our makeup.”

Hodgins recognition

Oregon State defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins has been named to the watch list for the Comeback Player of the Year.

The award recognizes college football student-athletes from all divisions of college football for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances.

Hodgins, a redshirt junior, did not play in 2021. He has played in all six games this season and has nine tackles with half a tackle for loss.