OSU football: Hamilcar Rashed Jr. named a preseason All-American

Oregon State redshirt senior Hamilcar Rashed Jr. has been named a preseason All-America first team selection by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.
Rashed Jr. led the nation with 22.5 tackles for loss in 2019 and placed tied for third with 14 sacks. Both totals set Oregon State single-season records. He posted at least one TFL in each of his first 10 games, only one of three players nationally to accomplish that feat.
He has 121 tackles over three seasons for the Beavers, including 35 tackles and 16.5 sacks. He ranks sixth in the Oregon State career record books for both TFLs and sacks.
