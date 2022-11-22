OSU football: Gulbranson, Martinez helping power offense of late

It’s no coincidence that the Oregon State offense has found some traction the past two weeks as quarterback Ben Gulbranson continues to get more comfortable and in a groove as the starter.

The redshirt freshman will make his seventh start of the season Saturday as the 22nd-ranked Beavers take on No. 10 Oregon at Reser Stadium in the 126th football meeting in the rivalry series.

In wins against California and Arizona State, Gulbranson threw for 325 combined yards and three touchdowns while completing 68.2% of his passes. He’s also rushed for a score in each game, including nine carries for 36 yards in last Saturday’s win at Arizona State.

“I’m kind of refining and dialing in a process that I like throughout the week,” Gulbranson said. “I feel like the tape study and what we go over with our coaches and our teammates, I feel like we’re prepared going out there with the looks. I’m ready to put the ball where it needs to go.”

He was thrust into a full-time role starting with the Oct. 8 game at Stanford after Chance Nolan was ruled out with a neck injury. Gulbranson has held that spot ever since, and the Beavers are 5-1 with him leading the way.

OSU offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said the experience of playing against different Pac-12 defenses has played a big part in Gulbranson’s success.

“Then I give Ben a lot of credit on his preparation. He’s really diligent about the way that he watches the tape, studies, asks questions, spends extra time with some of the receivers getting the timing right,” the coach said. He’s really done a nice job for a young guy in preparing himself to get ready on Saturday and I think it’s shown up the last couple weeks.”

Senior right guard Brandon Kipper has seen it as well, expressing his pride in Gulbranson. Kipper said his quarterback made plays against the Sun Devils that he wouldn’t have made in his first few starts.

“That’s all I care about, that’s all I want to see, is that growth,” Kipper said. “Obviously, to step in the middle of the season like he did, that’s a lot of pressure that people put on you. And I don’t think he’s taking any of that pressure. He’s just showing up day after day, been himself, trying to be the best version of himself he can be and it’s been awesome to see him grow and mature.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

OSU has scored more than 30 points in consecutive Pac-12 games for the first time this season, beating Cal 38-10 at Reser and Arizona State 31-7.

When asked about that success, Gulbranson said it comes back to many of the same factors that have allowed him to make strides.

“I think it’s a credit to the hard work and preparation we put in during the week,” he said. “The time we stay after watching tape, our extra work after practice, stuff like that, getting things right.

With the process followed and preparation in place, Gulbranson said, you “go out and let it rip.”

Lindgren points to offensive balance as well as some early completions for Gulbranson as reasons why.

“Us being able to get the throwing game going … particularly early last week was big for us,” Lindgren said. “Being able to keep the defense off-balance so they can’t load up and gear up to stop our run game.”

Damien Martinez and the offensive line have continued to do their parts and cashed in on opportunities.

After starting the season in a committee backfield with as many as three other teammates, the true freshman Martinez has established himself as the clear No. 1.

Martinez ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns at Arizona State, marking his fifth straight 100-yard rushing game. It was his also his fifth consecutive contest with at least 16 carries.

Kipper smiled Tuesday when asked about Martinez’s ability to gain big yardage after first contact, as he did versus Arizona State.

“After the game I told him, ‘you ain’t no freshman anymore.’ Those were some grown-man runs,” Kipper said, noting that on the offensive line there are times that communication is off and perfection isn’t achieved. :So it’s awesome to have a back who’s going to make you right even when you’re wrong, and he did that for us multiple times last week.”

Gulbranson’s progression this season has included showing that he can run the ball as well when a pass play breaks down. The 8-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter at Arizona State was a designed play. The rest of the carries were on his own.

Gulbranson said he ran from the pocket more later in his high school career in Newbury Park, Calif. Of late, his ability to use his feet adds another item to the list for opposing defenses to track.

“He’s a solid athlete and ran better than people gave him credit for,” Lindgren said of the Arizona State game. “He made some good decisions when things weren’t there to tuck it and take what they gave him. It was nice. He gave us a couple third-down conversions that were big.”