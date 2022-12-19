OSU football: Gulbranson makes his case to remain the starting QB

There was some confusion among Oregon State fans during the second quarter of the Las Vegas Bowl when backup quarterback Tristan Gebbia replaced starter Ben Gulbranson for two drives.

Social media was buzzing with questions about whether Gulbranson had been hurt and would he be able to return to the game. Gulbranson wasn’t injured and did return for the final drive of the half and for all of second half as No. 17 Oregon State (10-3) routed Florida (6-7) 30-3 to conclude a historic season.

After the game, Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith said the plan to give Gebbia some playing time took shape over the past couple of weeks based on how well the redshirt senior was playing in practice. There was also a desire to give the three-time captain a final opportunity to join his teammates on the field in the bowl game.

Gulbranson, who had led the Beavers to a 7-0 lead before Gebbia came on, said the plan had been developed during the week before the game and it did not disrupt his rhythm at all. He was very happy that Gebbia was given the opportunity.

“Tristan Gebbia, big shout out to him. He’s helped me out so much throughout this journey. He’s a great guy, he’s our captain of the team. He’s gonna be a hell of a coach. I would love to play for him, when he pursues his coaching career,” Gulbranson said.

Gebbia completed 5 of 6 pass attempts and led the Beavers to a field goal which increased the lead to 10-0.

In the second half, Gulbranson led the Beavers on three consecutive touchdown drives which put the game out of reach. He threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Silas Bolden and scored himself on a 7-yard quarterback draw. For the game, he completed 12 of 19 attempts for 165 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. As a result, he was voted the most valuable player of the Las Vegas Bowl.

After the game he was asked if he felt he had made a statement that he was the right player for the quarterback position moving forward.

“We know all the work that we put into this. I mean, people can say what they want outside about what our position on the team (is), but at the end of the day, we’re winners," Gulbranson said. "We just accomplished a 10-win season, capped it off with a Vegas Bowl win and I look forward to using that motivation this offseason.”

Jack Colletto then spoke on Gulbranson’s behalf.

“I want to say one more thing, Ben is a great leader and he’s fit for this program. And going forward, I know Jaydon (Grant) and I will be gone, but we see the work he does day in and day out. And I have my absolute full confidence that this guy can take this program and go the next step,” Colletto said.

Grant quickly added, “I second that.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Gulbranson took over the starting position after Chance Nolan was injured in the loss at Utah on Oct. 1. For the season, he completed 121 of 194 pass attempts (63.2%) for 1,455 yards and nine touchdowns with five interceptions.

“I mean look, the guy’s 7-1 as a starter. He’s done what we’ve asked him to do," Smith said. "I think anyplace you want to create competition in the room. And Ben’s not shied away from that. I think he had one of his better games tonight and we told him before the game ‘We’re going to take you out of the game for a couple series and again let Tristan play.’ This guy don’t bat an eye, he’s competitive. The guys really like him and rally around him. He’s going to have the opportunity to do that moving forward.

With Nolan entering the transfer portal, Gulbranson is currently the only quarterback on the roster with collegiate experience. Oregon State had two freshmen quarterbacks this season — Travis Throckmorton and Dom Montiel — but neither took a snap. OSU has received a commitment from four-star QB Aidan Chiles of Downey, California, but if the coaching staff wants experienced competition at the position next season, it would be necessary to add a player through the transfer portal.