OSU football: Grant, Gebbia lead experienced group of captains

Oregon State football fans will have to wait until next week to learn who will be the starting quarterback when the Beavers open the season against Boise State on Sept. 3 at Reser Stadium.

Head coach Jonathan Smith spoke after the team’s closed practice on Friday at Prothro Field and said a decision has been made and shared with the team but he’s not yet ready to share that information outside the program. He said that news will be made public on Monday.

Smith said that as a former quarterback he understands the overwhelming interest in the position, but a lot of decisions had to be made in recent days about the opening lineup.

“There’s a bunch of starters, there’s 22 starters and we’ll announce that on Monday,” Smith said.

While the fifth-year head coach was not ready to discuss starters on Friday, he did touch on numerous topics in his final press conference before the first game week of the season.

Captains

Oregon State announced its captains this week after a vote by the players. Redshirt seniors Tristan Gebbia (quarterback) and Jaydon Grant (defensive back) were named captains for the third time. They were joined by linebackers Omar Speights, a junior, and Kyrei Fisher-Morris, a redshirt sophomore, and offensive linemen Jake Levengood, a redshirt junior, and Brandon Kipper, a redshirt senior.

Smith said 27 different players received votes but these six received the most, with a clear dropoff to the next tier of candidates. On game days, up to four captains can take part in the coin toss.

The captains are evenly divided between offense and defense but all of them have been in the program for multiple years.

“They’ve been here, put a lot of work in. They know how to do things at a high level,” Smith said.

Injuries

Oregon State got through fall camp with just one significant new injury. Redshirt sophomore linebacker Ryan Franke suffered what is expected to be a season-ending leg injury during the first scrimmage on Aug. 13.

Redshirt junior defensive back Alton Julian, a key player in the secondary, missed much of fall camp as he returns from injury, but he made progress this week, Smith said.

“Alton Julian’s pretty close. He moved around, took a lot of reps today, which was great to see,” Smith said.

The coach did note that sophomore defensive lineman Sione Lolohea has missed much of fall camp and will not be available for the opener.

What he’s learned

This is Smith’s fifth fall camp since returning to his alma mater as the head coach. He believes he has a better perspective now than he did when he first took the position.

“This building is filled with a lot of quality people, coaches and players,” Smith said, adding that he has learned that he doesn’t have to add his voice to every discussion. “Guys are covering things. It feels good. I think we’ve got an identity in really all three phases that’s been established and let these people go.”

Much has been made of defensive coordinator Trent Bray’s simplified playbook on defense. That approach has not been limited to the defense this fall.

“I know we’ve got an experienced group, but less is more. Narrowing in, specific schemes, not trying to have this huge menu that we can’t execute at a high level,” Smith said.

What’s next?

The team will hold a night practice Saturday under the lights at Reser Stadium to simulate game conditions next week. Smith said the placement of some lights is different this year and it will take players time to adjust. The team will also practice on Sunday as the coaches take advantage of extra preparation time before facing the Broncos.