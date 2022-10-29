OSU football: Grading the Beavers

A football team’s fortunes don’t normally hang on one play, but for Oregon State one play truly might have saved the season.

When the Beavers stepped to the line of scrimmage with just seconds remaining in their game at Stanford on Oct. 8, they were trailing 27-22 and were in danger of losing a third straight game and falling to 0-3 in Pac-12 Conference play. The team’s bowl hopes would still be alive, but the ceiling for the season would be limited.

When Tre’Shaun Harrison made his leaping catch and ran away from two defenders to score a 56-yard touchdown and give the Beavers a 28-27 conference road win, the prospects for the season changed dramatically. A bid to a higher-tier bowl and even a 10-win season came into reach.

Oregon State (6-2, 3-2) followed up with convincing victories over Washington State and Colorado. This bye week is a good opportunity to look back at the first half of the season and assess how the team has played to this point. It will take the form of a mid-term report card.

Defense

Passing defense: A

Oregon State knew it had the potential for an outstanding secondary coming into the season. Jaydon Grant, Rejzohn Wright, Kitan Oladapo and Alex Austin form the foundation of the group and there is excellent depth with Ryan Cooper Jr. and Akili Arnold. There is so much depth in this position group that the team has not been forced to rush Alton Julian back from injury.

But this grade isn’t simply a reflection of the secondary because as defensive coordinator Trent Bray has emphasized, defenses succeed or fail as a unit. The defensive line, linebackers and secondary must all fulfill their responsibilities or opponents will take advantage of the breakdowns.

Oregon State has given up the lowest percentage of completed passes in the Pac-12. Opponents have completed just 154 of 278 attempts (55.4%). The next lowest is Utah at 57.8%. The Beavers also lead the conference in pass defense efficiency. The formula for this rating is somewhat complicated, but it takes into account opponents’ completion percentage, interceptions, yards passing and touchdown percentage. Oregon State is not only the best in the Pac-12 but ranks 17th in the nation.

Oregon State’s upcoming game will provide the toughest test yet for the Beavers’ pass defense. Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. is one of the best quarterbacks in the country and the Huskies lead the conference in passing yards per game by a wide margin.

Rushing defense (running backs): B+

Oregon State has done a good job of limiting opponents running backs. The Beavers rank fourth in the Pac-12 in rushing yards allowed at 120.25 yards per game. Oregon is first at 110.29. With the exception of the Fresno State and USC games, opponents have not been able to establish a ground game with their running backs.

This can force an offense to become one-dimensional and the best example is the Washington State game. The Cougars had no success running the ball and ended the game with just 20 rushing attempts and 54 passing attempts.

The Oregon State defense could then play pass defense on its terms and held Washington State to 25 completions on those 54 attempts (46%).

Rushing defense (quarterbacks): B-

Defending dual-threat quarterbacks is extremely difficult. Defenders can get off their blocks and create pressure only to see the opposing quarterback scamper toward the sideline for a first down. This can be demoralizing.

In three of the eight games they have played, the opponent’s leading rusher has been the quarterback. While not ideal, the individual game circumstances also show that this is partially the result of Oregon State’s overall defensive success.

Boise State was forced to bring in backup quarterback Taylen Green because Oregon State utterly dominated the Broncos’ passing game in the first quarter. Green did run for 102 yards but that represented almost all of Boise State’s offensive success in the Beavers’ 34-17 victory.

The story is similar in the Montana State game. Tommy Mellott ran for 135 yards, but the Beavers outgained the Bobcats 538 to 269 and the outcome was never in doubt as Oregon State took a 68-28 win.

Overall grade: A-

Oregon State’s defense has been very good this year and that shows up in the numbers. The Beavers lead the Pac-12 in red zone defense, are fourth in third-down defense and are fifth in scoring defense.

Offense

Rushing offense: A-

Oregon State is third in the Pac-12 in rushing, averaging 194.88 yards per game. The team’s starting offensive line of Jake Levengood (center), Marco Brewer (left guard), Joshua Gray (left tackle), Brandon Kipper (right guard) and Taliese Fuaga (right tackle) has great size and experience.

The Beavers average just under 5 yards per attempt, which is fifth-best in the Pac-12. In this age of high-tech spread offenses, it is interesting to note that the league’s top rushing teams are also the top teams in the standings. Oregon is first in yards per game (244.6) and average per attempt (6.14). UCLA is second in both, with Utah and USC both in the top five in both categories.

While Oregon State has had an efficient ground game, there was a lack of big plays early in the season. The team created a few big plays with clever play-calling on jet sweeps and reverses, but the basic ground game was lacking in that area. The emergence of freshman Damien Martinez has helped. He has the quickness to create more yardage on plays where there is a small gap. Martinez’ usage has gone up in the last couple of games and that will likely continue down the stretch.

Passing offense: C-

The numbers show that Oregon State is 10th in the Pac-12 in passing yards per game (230.1) and 10th in completion percentage (61%). The yardage numbers are partly influenced by the success of the running game. Oregon State is 11th in the Pac-12 in total pass attempts and 12th in pass attempts per game.

The passing efficiency, however, is not bad. Despite a lower than average completion percentage, the average yards per attempt is excellent. The Beavers are averaging 8.64 yards per attempt, which is third-best in the conference and not far behind league-leading UCLA (8.77 yards per attempt).

The bad news, which will come as no surprise, is that Oregon State has the highest interception rate in the conference by a substantial margin. OSU quarterbacks Chance Nolan and Ben Gulbranson have combined to throw 11 interceptions in 213 pass attempts for an interception rate of 5.6%. Washington State has the second-most interceptions in the conference (8) but with 277 pass attempts, the Cougars’ interception rate is 2.8%. USC has thrown just one interception in 238 attempts for a minuscule, and probably unsustainable, rate of 0.4%.

Why isn’t the grade lower? Because at key moments, players have made plays to win games. Harrison’s catch against Stanford is the primary example and Anthony Gould’s goal-line catch against Washington State was also crucial.

Overall grade: B

Oregon State’s already solid ground game has taken a step forward in recent weeks. The Beavers’ success running the ball should open up opportunities for play-action and if the team can take better care of the football down the stretch, the tools are in place for the passing game to be more productive.

Special teams

Oregon State’s punt coverage unit deserves praise for the work it has done this season. The Beavers lead the Pac-12 in net yards per punt (40.76) which is the result of solid work by punter Luke Loecher and great effort by the coverage team.

Oregon State has also cracked some big plays on kickoff returns by Silas Bolden and punt returns by Gould. Teams came into the season reluctant to give Gould opportunities on punt returns and those chances have been limited. When there is an opening, however, the result is often one of the most exciting plays of the game.

On the downside, Oregon State’s kickoff coverage has had some lapses and the Beavers have made just 7 of 12 field-goal attempts. Some of those misses came when kicker Everett Hayes was trying to play through an injury and the situation has stabilized with backup Atticus Sappington. Hayes is expected to return soon and if he is able to kick with his usual accuracy, that will give the team more options in late-game situations.

Overall grade: B+