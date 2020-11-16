OSU football: Gebbia to remain Beavers’ starter, Smith praises his quarterback’s resiliency

“The guy is competitive and it means a bunch to him,” Smith said. “He’s back to work. He understands that football is not a game of perfect. It’s not going to be perfect. I think he relishes the opportunity to get back in the ring and keep swinging.”

Oregon State has shown a high-powered rushing attack that overwhelmed the Huskies on Saturday. Jermar Jefferson ran for 133 yards on 23 carries and B.J. Baylor added 41 yards on eight carries.

Of the 252 yards of total offense Oregon State produced Saturday, 167 of them — or, roughly 70% — came via the run game.

“We’ve got to find more balance,” Smith said. “We’re having success running the ball. People are gonna force us to be able to execute in the passing game. And I’m fully confident we can.”

Much like it did during its season-opening loss to Washington State, Oregon State’s offense sputtered early in Seattle. Gebbia has shouldered much of the blame for the Beavers’ troubles getting out the gate, and he has had plenty of early-game issues.

But Oregon State’s offense as a whole has simply not been very sharp in the first quarter this season.