OSU football: Gebbia’s injury “more serious” than Beavers previously thought

“It was definitely a pile. I just want to say, the moment of that play, I mean the game is in the balance,” Smith said. “Both sides are gonna do whatever they can to get a yard or not. Yeah, it was unfortunate that he wasn’t able to finish the game.”

The timing of the injury is particularly unfortunate for the Beavers after Gebbia played what Smith described as his best game of the season.

“Tristan was really good in the second half when we needed him,” Smith said. “He stood in there and made some big-time throws when he’s getting hit, and he did a great job taking care of the ball.”

If Gebbia is indeed unable to go this weekend, the Beavers will turn to redshirt sophomore Chance Nolan for Saturday's 7:30 p.m. kickoff against the Utes (0-2). Thrust into the spotlight suddenly on Friday after Gebbia’s injury, Nolan scored the go-ahead touchdown against the Ducks on the first and only snap of his college career.

