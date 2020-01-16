OSU football: Four Beavers set for all-star game

Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton, running back Artavis Pierce, offensive lineman Blake Brandel and tight end Noah Togiai are set to play in Saturday’s NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

The four seniors are all set to play for the National Team in the game, which is set for a 4 p.m. kickoff. It will air on the NFL Network.

Luton, from Marysville, Wash., played in 23 games over three seasons for the Beavers, ending his career fifth in school history with 42 touchdown passes and seventh with 5,227 passing yards. He threw for 28 touchdowns to just three interceptions as a senior and was a recipient of the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year award.

Pierce, from Lake Alfred, Fla., finished his Oregon State career with 2,127 rushing yards, which ranks 10th in the program’s record books. He averaged 5.8 yards per carry over 44 career games – 13 starts – which is tied for the best mark in Oregon State history. He scored 15 rushing touchdowns over four seasons.