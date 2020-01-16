You are the owner of this article.
OSU football: Former Florida State receiver likely to join Beavers

Former Florida State wide receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison will apparently join the Oregon State football team through the transfer portal.

Harrison is currently listed in the OSU student directory.

Harrison is 6-foor-2, 190-pounds and was a four-star recruit out of Garfield High in Seattle. He was ranked as the No. 7 athlete in the national by 247Sports and was recruited by Notre Dame, Michigan, Missouri, Tennessee and nearly all the Pac-12 schools.

Harrison was an Oregon commit but wound up following Willie Taggart to Florida State, but decided to transfer when Taggart was fired.

Harrison caught 27 passes for 289 yards and two TDs in the fall as a sophomore. He played as a true freshman and had 10 receptions with one TD. He would have three seasons to play two at OSU.

